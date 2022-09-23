The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2022:
George Anthony Adams♦ , 52, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; failure to appear.
Bradley Lewis Aiken♦ , 17, Benton Road, Covington; probation violation.
Malik Abdullah Alla♦ h, 24, Rivercrest Lane, Covington; probation violation, theft by taking.
Jaden Akevion Allison♦ , 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
Jamar Maquan Anthony♦ , 32, homeless; probation violation.
Jacinta Latrice Blount♦ , 47, Oak Creek Lane, Conyers; failure to appear.
Brandy l. Cargil♦ , 32, Nixon Circle, Covington; simple battery.
Kemberly Lytoria Chevers♦ , 28, Marshall Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
Joshua Leon Westley Cohron♦ , 17, Greenhill Way, Loganville; probation violation.
Walker Lee Cowart♦ , 20, South River Drive, Jackson; following too closely, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, passing on solid yellow line, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding.
Alex Devon Crumbley Sr.♦ , 58, Panola Lake Circle, Lithonia; probation violation.
Brandy Latasha Curgil♦ , 32, Nixon Circle, Covington; simple battery.
Elijah Clarence Davis♦ , 43, McFerrin Circle, Riverdale; contempt of court.
Robert Hill Elliott♦ , 27, Indian Lake Drive, Morrow; probation violation.
Teddy Wayne Everett♦ , 37, Sidney Lanier Drive, Covington; simple battery.
Clarence Carthel Flowers♦ , 28, homeless; failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
Kayla Shatties Fordham♦ , 35, homeless; failure to appear.
Christopher Lance Fowler Jr.♦ , 32, Glynn Isle Drive, Covington; receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Jamarvis Lee Franklin♦ , 31, Rainbow Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
Alvaro Garduno♦ , 21, Ardmoor Drive, Jonesboro; affixing tint to windshields or windows, DUI — drugs, no drivers license on person, no proof of insurance.
Johnny Bernard Gibson♦ , 41, Tanglewood Lane, Monroe; probation violation.
Sherekia Monique Hardy♦ , 33, Cabin Creek Road, Athens; probation violation.
Christopher Wayne Herndon♦ , 46, Third Street, Brownsville; possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement, parole violation.
Shannon Leigh Huber♦ , 32, Hillsboro Street, Monticello; possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property.
Derrick Dewayne Jackson♦ , 47, Hillsboro Street, Monticello; possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property.
Everette Jerome Jackson♦ , 31, Pebblebrook Court, Covington; criminal trespass, violation of family violence order.
Latasha Keyonna Jones♦ , 36, Nixon Circle, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
Ryan Clay Lovejoy♦ , 40, Ga. Highway 212, Eatonton; probation violation.
Carlos Eduardo Martinez♦ , 28, Flower Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children — five counts, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts — seven counts.
Isaiah Devin Martinez♦ , 19, Lilac Lane, Covington; probation violation.
Isabella Annamarie McDaniel♦ , 23, Mill Chase, Covington; failure to appear.
Tyler Ellis Nehl♦ , 40, Sherborne Drive, Columbus; probation violation.
Cassidi Autumn Porter♦ , 24, Crawfordville Road, Union Point; probation violation.
Kelando Lamont Potter♦ , 28, homeless; probation violation.
Aijhanae Dania Riddick♦ , 21, Peachtree Street, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting.
Willie James Robinson Jr.♦ , 30, Sampson Court, Covington; probation violation.
Robert Lee Rodriguez♦ , 33, Gaines Road, Athens; theft by shoplifting.
K’Vontae Jawade Sanders♦ , 22, Carroll Street, Covington; failure to appear.
Brian Bernard Smallwood♦ , 21, Culpepper Street, Thomasville; battery, cruelty to children.
Cedric Darnell Spears♦ , 49, Fox Glove Drive, Covington; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
Michael Eugene Teegarden♦ , 59, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers; driving without a valid license, stop signs and yield signs.
Laura Denise Terry♦ , 48, Oxford; probation violation.
Kristopher William Trachsel♦ , 44, Allen Road, Allen Park, MI; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Crystal Nicole Wallace♦ , 35, Summer Leigh Court, Loganville; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
Antonio Tyrone White♦ , 50, Davis Street, Gainesville; probation violation.
Aaron Hunter Wilder♦ , 19, homeless; probation violation.
Ricardo Demontez Willis♦ , 40, Arbor Lake Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, improper lane usage, kidnapping, no child restraint, no seat belts, reckless conduct, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Romeo Deshawn Winston♦ , 32, Holly Berry Terrace, Lithonia; probation violation.
Chasmine Nyameka Alexander♦ , 21, Gum Tree Trail, Covington; financial transaction card fraud — four counts, financial transaction card theft.
Shawntavia Anglika Allen♦ , 28, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
Doris Lizzeth Anita Pineda♦ , 40, Enclave Circle, Nashville, Tenn.; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alexis Baez♦ , 40, Covington Bypass, Covington; driving without a valid license.
Makale Tajae Barnett♦ , 23, Fieldcrest Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
Delano Betrio Bellonfonte♦ , 36, Benjamine Point, Oxford; theft by shoplifting.
Eric Lamar Brooks♦ , 49, Bristol Place Court, Augusta; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana — seven counts.
Fatimah Nicole Cammon♦ , 17, Heaton Place Trail, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
Frederic Jamil Colin♦ , 44, Lakeview Drive, Covington; battery.
Ansley M. Cooke♦ , 27, Knollwood Circle, Conyers; contempt of court.
Jaylin Quan’asia Cosby♦ , 17, Fellowship Road, Monticello; battery, theft by taking.
Brionna Aalaysia Curry♦ , 28, Jefferson Village, Covington; disorderly conduct.
Nathan Tellis Curry♦ , 37, Jefferson Village, Covington; disorderly conduct.
Tyree De’Brea Elliott♦ , 21, Champion Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
Keyneisha Lasierra Greer♦ , 23, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; simple battery.
Anthony Dewayne Hancock♦ , 37, Woodmont Court, Macon; criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
Terry Lenorris Hardeman♦ , 40, Nicholas Court, Monroe; abandonment of dependent child.
Nicholas Gage Hartley♦ , 27, Campbell Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jennifer Louise Harvey♦ , 40, Westview Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
Jaylen Maurice Heffernan♦ , 21, Eastwood Forest, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Keisha Ilean Richburg Henry♦ , 29, Marceau Drive, Conley; theft by shoplifting.
John Mark Hickein♦ , 21, Riverbooke. Court, Covington; simple battery.
Taryn Luree Johnson♦ , 34, Newton Ridge Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
Ki’ara Wykiyyah Lewter♦ , 28, Arthur Drive, McDonough; aggravated assault, cruelty to children.
Eric Michael Lindsey♦ , 35, Christopher Court, Newborn; DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
Louis Fitzgerald McGahey♦ , 36, Davis Academy Road, Rutledge; DUI — alcohol, speeding.
John Daniel Pelowski♦ , 58, homeless; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, open container.
Jamarious Tyquan Pitts♦ , 17, Puckett Street, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
William Lyndon Poole♦ , 17, Lassiter Drive, Covington; driving without headlights when raining, driving without a valid license, reckless driving, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Aaliyah Brianna Posey♦ , 19, Westview Drive, Covington; hit and run, no proof of insurance, failure to yield.
Amanda Lea Reed♦ , 38, Emory Way, Oxford; possession of methamphetamine, reckless conduct.
Brian Cody Reneman♦ , 37, Airport Lane, Bessemer, Ala.; DUI — alcohol, no proof of insurance, open container.
Evan Garth Sheldon♦ , 59, Main Street, Madison; disorderly conduct.
Larontae Cortez Skipper♦ , 36, New Quarters Road, Tallassee, Ala.; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.
Travis Nathaniel Smith♦ , 32, Willow Creek Court, Covington; burglary.
Carl Eugene Squires♦ , 58, Ga. Highway 138, Oxford; DUI — alcohol.
Reginald Bradley Towns♦ , 55, Galloway Road, Covington; theft by deception, theft by taking.
Barbara Ann Vinson♦ , 60, Avery Street, Covington; simple battery.
Gregory Ryan Weatherford, 33, Hull Road, Athens; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony.
Recommended for you
Firmspace compiled a list of 10 unconventional perks employers are beginning to offer, with a focus on those benefiting remote workers. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.