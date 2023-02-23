The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Feb. 15 to Feb. 21:
• Anthony Jody Bender, 23, Oak Hill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Devonta Antonio Birmingham, 29, Salem Woods Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Kara Tanesha Bowie, 29, Hometown Inn and Suites, Covington; interference with government property, probation violation, simple battery.
• Elijah Ruthven Callender, 17, Woodland Ridge Circle, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Eddie Joseph Chavarria, 34, Scott Street, Conyers; probation violation.
• Camry Angel-Gayle Clark, 25, Polar Rock Road, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Gary Craig Davenport, 52, Spillers Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Darrell Franklin Dennis, 37, Champion Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
• Dillon Duane Downs, 31, River Watch Parkway, Martinez; possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Eugene Durham, 57, Pine Street, Porterdale; possession of cocaine, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Randy Lee Duteau, 37, Crown Point Road, Jacksonville, Fla.; theft by receiving stolen property, disobeying traffic control device, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property, unlawful purchase/possession 20 ounces or less of low THC oil, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
• Lechrsytorpher Isiah Gilbert, 33, Emerson Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Curtis Lee Goss Jr., 38, homeless; failure to appear.
• Sean Aaron Hall, 39, Lakeview Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Davion Armone Harper, 21, Sterling Lane, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt certain felonies, probation violation, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kelli Lindsay Helderbrand, 32, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, probation violation.
• Chauncey Xavier Hill, 21, Common View Circle, Snellville; probation violation.
• Justin Allen Hughes, 32, Lilac Lane, Covington; child support default.
• Amos Johnson, 66, Temple Lane, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Santerian Q. Johnson, 21, Fannin Drive, Lithonia; driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Torian Antuan Joiner, 35, Eagles Beak Circle, Lithonia; no proof of insurance, possesson of arms by convicted felons and first offenders.
• Tyree Kwinshun Lilly, 24, Coventry Drive, Augusta; failure to appear.
• Scott Edward Lowes Sr., 61, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Daniel Kevin McWilliams, 45, Oxford Drive, Oxford; parole violation.
• Kristina Elizabeth Moore, 45, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Joshua Lamar Nelson, 41, New Franklin Road, LaGrange; probation violation.
• Michqual Jeremy Paige, 27, Chimney Rock Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
• Gerard Miquel Parks, 40, Clanton Terrace, Decatur; probation violation.
• Jeffrey Scott Partain, 38, Ga. Highway 42, Rex; probation violation.
• Aaliyah Lashe Roach, 28, Holy Hill Drive, Covington; battery, terroristic threats and acts - two counts.
• Trevor Allison Rowell, 31, Hot Springs, Ark.; DUI - alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Gregory A. Rumble, 18, Salem Glen Way, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Joe Dawayne Simmons, 48, Bostwick Road, Madison; probation violation.
• Jonna Sarah Smith, 35, Grayling Court, Augusta; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tristan Allen Stover, 26, Freeman Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Gary Brent Wilson Sr., 63, Hickory Point Drive, Buckhead; probation violation.
• Kuan Jian Zheng, 64, Revere Court, Atlanta; failure to maintain lane, homicide by vehicle second degree - two counts, improper lane usage.
• Tremicia Shanice Bradley, 25, Keel Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper backing.
• Kendal John Campbell, 24, Ann Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, cruelty to children - two counts.
• Destiny Toireysha-Catera Davis, 26, Emporia Loop, McDonough; DUI - drugs, speeding.
• Shantavious Nicole Derricho, 37, Johnson Drive, Covington; sexual assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• Curtis Marcell Epps, 55, Turner Street, Covington; affixing tint to window or windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Derling Guillermo Escobar-Mayrena, 17, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Christopher James Gates, 34, Valley Brooks Drive, Covington; forgery, theft by shoplifting - two counts.
• Trovoche Quariontae Green, 44, Betty Ann Lane, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Margaret Baskin Gregory-Smith, 75, Old Atlanta Highway, Covington; theft by taking - two counts.
• Lauren Elyse Haymore, 36, Wilshire Drive, Greensboro, N.C.; DUI - alcohol, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Kevin Lemont Holmes, 27, West Lake Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Breyon Khalil Houston, 28, Mark Trail, Decatur; theft by conversion.
• Aaron Scott Humphries, 22, Cobblestone Lane, McDonough; DUI - alcohol.
• Robert Louis Jackson, 54, Christian Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Nakia Masanai Jarrett, 42, Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Amos Johnson, 66, Temple Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Jennifer Leigh Johnson, 35, Old Concord Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children.
• Grant Jonas Jr., 41, Michael Circle, Monroe; driving without a valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance.
• Marvin Omari McClendon, 20, Home Place Drive, Covington; duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Consuelo Salinas Mendoza, 24, Washington Street, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Ashley Morgan Miller, 37, Magnolia Street, Porterdale; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Joseph Barineka Nzidee, 23, Swabia Court, Stone Mountain; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no proof of insurance, open container.
• Jayden Isaiah Slaughter, 17, Stone Creek Drive, Covington; carrying weapon in school safety zone.
• Justice Ikera Smith, 28, Nixon Circle, Covington; speeding, DUI - alcohol.
• John Phillip Wallace, 53, Ga. Highway 142, Newborn; battery.
• Andrew William Zamor, 35, Delaware Avenue, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Recommended for you
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.