The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Christy Michelle Anglin, 40, Hazel Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Terrance Bernard Blackwell, 34, Ellis Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Lasan Lee Boyd, 46, Odyssey Turn, Conyers; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Christopher Lance Cook, 23, Higdon Street, Augusta; probation violation.
• Lenorris Culbreath, 35, Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Monrico Alante Donnell, 32, Woodhaven Drive, Covington; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Brian Eugene Farrell, 34, Lucas Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Miranda Nichole Gore, 24, Pickens Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Tonya Cheri Hardeman, 44, Green Acres Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Stantavious Morreunta Hillman, 24, Fields Creek Way, Covington; incarceration order for drug court.
• Jaquavia Devente Jackson, 28, Windcrest Drive, Covington; murder - two counts, possession of a firearm or knife curing commission of a crime - two counts, aggravated assault - two counts.
• Phillip Anthony Johnson, 59, Midway Drive, Covington; incarceration order.
• Justin Octavious Jones, 25, Aughton Court, Conyers; aggravated stalking.
• Larry James Mason, 35, Bell Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Robert Lewis Morse, 27, Camperdown Circle, Decatur; probation violation.
• Daniel D. Nicholson, 29, Ivans Circle, Covington; Superior Court bench warrant, failure to appear.
• Angelica Michelle Nolley, 34, homeless; theft by shoplifting, failure to appear.
• Cassidi Autum Porter, 23, homeless, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
• Ashton Tyler Preston, 24, Dove Drive, Loganville; probation violation.
• Carlos Ranger Quinones, 46, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property - felony - two counts.
• Amar Ramkison, 23, John Pitts, Panama City, Fla.; disorderly conduct.
• Amanda Shea Rombough, 42, Laredo Drive, Baldwin; probation violation.
• Joshua Jeffrey Shull, 33, Pickens Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Rashad Jovon Smith, 33, Golfbrook Court, Stone Mountain; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Natasha Michelle Thomas, 40, Tinsley Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Richard Wayne Ward, 56, Majors Road, Cummings; burglary.
• Reggie Deyuntaye Weems, 29, Dahlia Avenue, Atlanta; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Douglas Walker Whitten, 32, Pickens Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Sarai Cortez Aguilar, 37, Access Road, Covington; battery.
• Allan Michael Bailey, 23, Bluesprings Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Devorn Cook, 43, South River Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Thiland Wynter Delay, 22, Greenleaf Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Dwight Anthony Hall, 44, Baltusrol Way, Covington; simple battery.
• Scottie Lee Hamilton, 44, Bear Cub Path, Social Circle; theft by shoplifting.
• Dymyn Tykeria Jefferson, 23, Fieldscreek Way, Covington; simple battery.
• Valencia Shonte Lee, 31, Wellington Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Carl Moreland, 19, McGiboney Place, Covington; failure to appear.
• Lattorris Jarrod Newberry, 31, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington; failure to appear, no proof of insurance.
• Christopher Mario Norwood, 37, Windchester Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Jeffery Lenardo Page, 49, Highway 45, Scooba, Miss.; DUI - alcohol, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely, hit and run, improper lane usage, stop signs and yield signs.
• Adam Levi Paul, 29, Cedar Pine Drive, Orlando, Fla.; harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts - felony - two counts.
• Claudine Noella Sinclair, 47, River North Court, Covington; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Ivey Brooke White, 27, Laurel Way, Covington; failure to appear.
