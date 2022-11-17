The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for the period of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:
Stephanie Marie Abercrombie♦ , 44, Cortez Road, Jacksonville, Fla.; probation violation.
Terrill Javonne Anderson♦ , 23, Timbers East Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
Sameria Alazia Barnes♦ , 25, Cypress Lane, Eatonton; probation violation.
Michael Anthony Dempsey♦ , 23, Gold Finch Circle, Monticello; driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation.
Joshua Darrin Duffell♦ , 25, East Road, Covington; disorderly conduct, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Jamie Lee Fletcher♦ , 43, Independence Drive, Carrollton; probation violation.
Tracey Ann Gilland♦ , 55, Hermance Lane, Brookhaven; probation violation.
Bryant Michael Harris♦ , 22, Mountain Way, Covington; battery.
Kelli Lindsay Helderbrand♦ , 32, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; driving without a valid license, probation violation.
Joshua Lamar Holcombe♦ , 31, Rocky Point Road, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Trayvon Marquis Jones♦ , 27, Massachusetts Avenue, Pensacola, Fla.; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Shannon Lee Lackey♦ , 50, Johnny Fears Road, Shadydale; battery.
Cordell Donte Mark♦ s, 35, Fifth Avenue, Covington; parole violation.
Dale Charles Perry♦ , 36, Mill Chase, Covington; violation of family violence order.
Marie Paul Roldine Pierre♦ , 30, Woodland Court, Covington; theft by taking.
Angelo Bernard Shipman♦ , 50, Glenwood Drive, Riverdale; probation violation.
Demarcus Antonio Smith♦ , 21, Harmony Place, Covington; probation violation.
Joey McGill Stroud♦ , 46, Harper Road, McDonough; probation violation.
Carrie Danyelle Taylor♦ , 46, North Broad Street, Porterdale, stalking.
Christopher Shafari Wyatt Jr.♦ , 19, Turner Street, Covington; probation violation.
Javon Devonte Ashe Binger♦ , 29, Amanda Drive, Lithonia; affixing materials that reduce or increaes light transmission/reflectance of windows, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Krystle Ciara Baxter♦ , 36, Murell Road, Snellville; theft by taking.
Timothy Bernard Bennett♦ , 29, Carrington Circle, Covington; contempt of court.
Preston James Bundy♦ , 28, Sammar Street, Covington; criminal damage to property, cruelty to children.
Cyprin Armon Burse♦ , 31, Creakview Boulevard, Covington; criminal damage to property, cruelty to children — three counts, reckless conduct.
Joshua Bret Cochran♦ , 39, homeless; criminal trespass.
Jimmy Lee Darty♦ , 52, Cedar Creek Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol, improper stopping in road, open container.
Kenneth Eugene Foster♦ , 30, Windcliff Court, Canton; failure to appear.
Ashlee Dawn Fox♦ , 48, Georgia Pacific Road, Monticello; receipt/possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Domonique Fitzgerald Gaither♦ , 32, Greenway Lane, Covington; reckless conduct.
Joshua Stephen Green♦ , 23, Veal Road, Covington; battery.
Jordan Lee Hawkins♦ , 17, Saratoga Court, Covington; affray.
Reba Sharrie Herrington♦ , 43, Henderson Mill Road, Covington; failure to appear.
Sidney Laquas Jackson♦ , 25, Scott Terrace, Social Circle; arrest order warrant.
Anang British Malone♦ , 35, Delray Circle, Griffin; disorderly conduct.
Miana Symone McKenzie♦ , 28, Baynard Court, Acworth; disorderly conduct.
Amanda Kay Mills♦ , 39, Bobwhite, Homosassa, Fla.; abandonment of dependent child — three counts.
Devonte Malik Prothro♦ , 18, Mountain Lane, Covington; affray.
Stephen Wayne Taylor♦ , 39, McDonald Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
Isiah Demetrius White♦ , 24, Sterling Lane, Covington; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Glenn Williams Jr., 83, Bermuda Run Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident, failure to stop at stop sign.
