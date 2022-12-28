The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27:
• Travis Randall Alexander, 32, Village Green Circle, Conyers; no insurance.
• Jharkiyre Raymond Allison, 23, Williamsburg Drive, College Park; probation violation.
• Michelle Piercette Arnold Sr., 55, Millstone Court, McDonough; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Gary Lamar Blackmon, 48, Fair Lane Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, battery, probation violation.
• Tina Danielle Dawson, 27, Wellington Ridge, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - two counts.
• Markeis Xavier English, 17, Clearbrook Drive, Covington; possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jamone Ikee Epps, 43, Tom Charles Lane, Canton; probation violation.
• Reginald Jamal Fench, 47, Lantana Drive, Locust Grove; probation violation.
• Christopher David Gaskins, 28, Seminole Avenue, Macon; probation violation.
• Jason Ellis Hayes, 45, Oxford North, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no seat belts.
• Terry Hodges, 56, Washington Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Teresa Anne Hunt, 56, Sigman Road, Conyers; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Jones, 29, Winchester Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kelley Wessoloski IV, 21, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Johnnie Deon Lee, 44, Athena Lane, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Brandi Michelle Moore, 35, Mountville Hogansville, Hogansville; aggravated stalking.
• Cory James Morris, 20, Morrow Drive, Social Circle; disobeying traffic control device, driving on wrong site of road, passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving, speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Ericka Demetria Owens, 48, Grand Oaks Drive, Bethlehem; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Lemandre Reshard Robertson, 42, Sterling Lakes Court, Covington; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Henry Nelson Smith, 62, Highway 213, Newborn; probation violation.
• Ladarian Dontavious Smith, 23, Emory Way, Oxford; armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, probation violation.
• Lolann Howard Spearman, 51, homeless, Covington; failure to appear.
• Thomas Hail Spink, 31, Dry Pond Road, Covington; battery.
• Oliver Clarence Taylor, 54, Adler Place, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Jeffrey Glenn Ward, 56, Brownlee Road, Jackson; probation violation.
• Elisah David Baker, 20, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Douglas Anthony Bell, 43, Edgewater Trail, Temple; public drunkenness.
• Claudia Camero-Salinas, 47, Moorefield Road, Mission, Texas; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Sierra Crutcher, 30, Allen Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jaylen Bernard Cushion, 17, Lakeridge Court, Covington; criminal attempt to commit a felony, entering auto.
• Telly Savalas Duggan, 17, Lakeview Drive, Covington; fleeing or attemptign to elude police officer, reckless driving, speeding.
• Daniel Estrada, 28, Riva Ridge Lane, Norcross; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Travis Rayshann Gipson, 34, Middle Drive, Pinewood, S.C.; driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled/revoked registration, no proof of insurance, no seat belts, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Christopher Eugene Head, 32, Green Valley Farm Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Nena Marie Head, 53, Lakeview Drive, Covington; simple assault - two counts.
• James Eric Landers, 32, Blackstock Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, speeding.
• Montaive Hiking Lightner, 23, Hightower Court, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Kyesha Renee McCollin, 37, Hollyhock Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Toddrick Vernard Mitchell, 33, Avonlea Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Terry Louis Moody, 29, Peachtree Street, Atlanta; DUI - drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding.
• Darrell Paul Mozley, 28, Christian Circle, Conyers; battery, cruelty to children - three counts.
• Kelvin Towaun Owens, 50, Grand Oaks Circle, Bethlehem; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
• James Jerome Perry, 65, Pineglen Circle, Covington; public indecency.
• Nathan Cole Piper, 24, Pine Crest Drive, Covington; criminal damage to property.
• Kendrick Rhooms, 44, Fall River Drive, Conyers; disorderly conduct, DUI - alcohol.
• Edwin Rodriguez, 27, Shale Lane, Covington; reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Terry Lynn Simmons, 55, Jamic Court, Macon; criminal trespass.
• Decory Randrickus Sinkfield, 18, Radcliffe Trace, Covington; criminal attempt to commit a felony, entering auto.
• Tyquan Dashawn Smith, 26, Peeks Landing, Conyers; disorderly conduct.
• Phillip Spearman Jr., 21, Branchwood Drive, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no drivers license on person.
• Andrew Moses Stallings, 23, Walther Boulevard, Lawrenceville; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Kyle Anthony Wheeler, 33, Kirkland Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, stop signs and yield signs.
• Ma’Ziah Jayonna Ziglar, 21, Blacklawn Road, Conyers; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
