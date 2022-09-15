The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2022:
• Julius Lee Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Stacy Patterson Alvarez, 50, Concord Lane, Madison; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, probation violation.
• Luciano Tampa Baranda, 53, Ivy Street West, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Tiffany Rae Beam, 31, Henderson Road, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence.
• Brandon Hudson Bound, 24, Pine Hill Road, Pleasant Valley, N.Y.; battery.
• Antonio Dontay Cook, 39, Airport Road, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled/revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance, no child restraint.
• Berry Timothy-Lee Cox, 32, Windchester Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Steven Robert Dabney, 28, East Baxter Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Roy Forest Daniel, 44, Hull Road, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Keynihjawahan Davis, 24, Bouldercrest Road, Ellenwood; failure to appear.
• Terry Dale Delamar, 32, Poplar Street, Porterdale; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts, probation violation, interference with government property.
• Jason Lee Driver, 42, Salem Road, Covington; criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brittany Nicole Elliott, 26, Cambridge Creek Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Bradley David Fulton, 38, Chapman Way, Covington; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Christopher Ottis Gay, 37, Kemp Road, Swainsboro; probation violation.
• Jessica Lea Hailey, 41, Pine Lane, Social Circle; failure to appear.
• Sean Aaron Hall, 38, Lakeview Drive, Covington; parole violation.
• Keryk Kempress Arthur Hawkins, 18, Timberlake Terrace, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Robert Huffman, 37, Brookstone Drive, LaGrange; criminal damage to property, stalking.
• Curtis Perry Jordan, 35, Fern Street, Thomasville; probation violation.
• William Nathaniel Jowers, 25, Macedonia Church Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Carrie Marie Linton, 53, Veterans Highway, Douglasville; theft by taking.
• Marcus Contrail Maddox, 37, Harmony Place, Covington; probation violation.
• Levi Maddox Jr., 43, Harmony Place, Covington; battery, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Wesley Ryan McCain, 45, Castlemoor Loop, Adairsville; parole violation.
• Adolfo Alvarez Montalvo, 20, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; interference with custody, probation violation.
• Adrianna Christina Pardin, 33, Argyll Way, Covington; cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Aaron Albert Parker, 24, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; burglary, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Joseph Ransom Pitts, 62, Holly Court, Loganville; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Christy Michelle Pope, 46, Dallas Highway, Villa Rica; failure to appear.
• Kierra Marchaye Roberts, 30, Mountain Drive, Covington; probation violation, theft by shoplifting.
• Tamya Shunta Nicole Robinson, 18, Greenway Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Assante Armand Rucker, 36, Fowler Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Quentin Joe Shelton, 42, County Road 229, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by DUI - two counts.
• Marquez Rashad Smith, 34, Arlington Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to childre, murder, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, parole violation, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon, reckless conduct.
• Daniel Kenneth Solomon, 21, Riverwood Approach, Ellenwood; cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts - two counts.
• Kenneth Lane Stodghill, 64, Oak Hill Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Billy Steve Taulung, 28, homeless; probation violation.
• Amica Latrece Thomas, 50, Cedar Creek Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Jimmy Jamene Thomas, 47, Sorrell Street, Covington; criminal trespass, simple assault.
• Ellis Donald Thomas Jr., 47, Monroe Street, Washington, D.C; DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana with intent.
• Octavious Antonio Thompson, 37, Rutland Way, Powder Springs; printing/executing/negotiating checks/drafts/etc. knowing information is incorrect.
• Kelsea Monae Tripp, 30, Spruce Street, Monticello; driver to use due care - proper use of radio or mobile telephone.
• Shaliyah Angelina Williams, 18, Carrington Circle, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Anthony Terrell Williamson, 26, Bethany road, Madison; probation violation.
• Jenna Alexis Belanger, 21, Martingale Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Breanna Marie Calise, 31, Green Valley Drive, Oxford; driving without a valid license.
• Jorda Jontavious Clements, 31, Lilac Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement, impeding traffic flow.
• Michael Lawrence Colbert, 25, Forest Villa Drive, Conyers; failure to appear misdemeanor.
• Keshuntia Leeshunta Davis, 33, Wellington Drive, Covington; duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run, open container.
• Marlayna Chanise Diaz, 30, Plantation Way, Douglasville; criminal trespass.
• Ashlee Nichole Dove, 34, Holly Creek Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Benjamin Dupree, 36, West Lake Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights.
• Charles Kevin Frady, 49, Butlers Bridge Road, Covington; theft of services.
• Stacy Freeman, 42, Plum Orchard Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Roderick Antoine Henderson, 43, Fairclift Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Ronnie Dale Huff, 38, Creekstone Court, Covington; probation violation.
• John Ellis Jack, 28, Willow Tree Terrace, Covington; battery.
• Timothy James Kemp, 55, Duke Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Michael Clay Kilgore, 51, Beaver Road, Loganville; theft by shoplifting.
• Wesley Ruben Lara, 20, Indian Lake Court, Lilburn; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Ade Terrell Lee, 40, Salem Road, Covington; simple battery.
• Christopher James Lester, 33, Sheppard Road, Conyers; fleeing or attempting to elude, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• Jennifer Leigh McCormick, 39, Kenilworth Circle, Stone Mountain; DUI - alcohol, open container, speeding.
• Brittany Brianna Vicole McFarlin, 32, Rogers Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 21, Maple Springs Road, Manchester, Tenn.; reckless conduct, obstructing highways/streets/sidewalks or other public passages.
• William Trey Patrick, 29, Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; DUI - drugs, improper lane usage.
• Jennifer Foster Peck, 39, Jersey Covington Road, Covington; driving without headlights, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Isaac Leroy Robinson, 43, Navajo Trail, Covington; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Donovan Lazansky Strickland, 19, Robin Hood Road, Covington; DUI - drugs, improper lane usage.
• Amica Latrece Thomas, 50, Cedar Creek Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Anton Denarde Wingo, 41, Willow Cove Way, Atlanta; hit and run.
