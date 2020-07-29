The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Jaquan Brooks, 21, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; criminal trespass - FV; probation violation; simple battery - FV; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Lance Alan Brown, 32, Scout Road, Covington; revalidation and county decal violation; failure to stop at stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, two counts - F; improper lane usage; no drivers license on person; no proof of insurance; no seat belts; operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate; passing vehicles proceeding in opposite directions; reckless driving - two counts; speeding; vehicles to drive on right side of road.
• Jason Gregory Chambers, 53, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Ernest Joseph Croft, 55, Mars Hill Road, Acworth; probation violation.
• Genia Louise Delee, 32, Scout Road, Covington; probation violation; no seat belts.
• Charles Dwayne Edwards, 29, Artie Court, Oxford; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Justin Ray Fox, 31, Hemlock Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Michael Lane Galloway, 48, Oak Hill Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Joshua Willard Gower, 28, Lott Street, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no tail lights, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children - third degree.
• Daniel Guerrero, 19, Hidden Branch Way, Covington; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - M; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Torres Shakia Guinn, 27, Poplar Street, Porterdale; burglary - first degree, three counts; burglary - second degree, one count.
• Katavian Demias Harper, 18, Magnolia Heights, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Stephanie Nicole Hicks, 32, Clara Drive, Riverdale; theft by taking - F.
• Roddreqes Latavius Joiner, 35, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; parole violation.
• Demari James Kay, 25, Clairmont Drive, Covington; armed robbery, depost account fraud - M, two counts; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, sale of marijuana - two counts; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; aggravated assault; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Lauren Michelle Kinsey, 27, Kimberly Mill Road, College Park; battery - FV, M; criminal damage to property - second degree; cruelty to children - third degree.
• Lloyd lee Mayes Jr., 36, Gum Tree Court, Covington; battery - FV, criminal damage to property - FV, cruelty to children - third degree, FV, two counts.
• Vyneshia Nikkia McNair, 27, Huntington Street, Covington; identity theft fraud - two counts, F.
• Janel Jo Newby, 26, Madill Rad, Colcord, Okla.; theft by receiving stolen property - auto.
• Michael Lane Parker, 37, Moss Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Keenan Eugene Poe, 20, Chesapeake Chase, Covington; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor -M; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Kenthrol Debarail Price, 47, Berkshire Drive, Covington; failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
• Masika Milner Robinsn, 37, Homestead Way, Covington; criminal trespass, probation violation.
• Domenico Deshawn Roddy Jr., 18, Dairy Land Drive, Covington; contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor - M; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent.
• Daniel Flores Rodriguez, 40, Kirkland Road, Covington, child molestation.
• Milton Smith Jr., 32, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford, battery - FV, cruelty to children.
• Eric Antonia Washington, 43, Ardella Drive, Covington; aggravated assault; battery; contempt of court.
• Garey Williams, 27, Westover Lake, Covington, probation violation.
• Telvin Altravis Appling, 25, Shady Cross Road, Lexington, disorderly conduct.
• Richard Earl Grimes, 18, Geiger Street, Covington; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - M, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent.
• Dustin Kane James, 25, Carlton Trail, Covington; cruelty to children - third degree; failure to appear - M; simple battery - FV.
• Cameron Lamar Lawrence, 18, Vinnys Way, Covington; obstructing or hindering emergency medical workers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M, furnishing to, purchase or possession by persons under 21 years of age, public drunk.
• Terran McCloud Newman, 55, Willow Springs Drive, Covington, homicide by vehicle - second degree — M; failure to stop at stop sign.
• Keywan Lamount Watkins, 17, Dairylane Drive, Covington; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - M, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.