The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 - Jan. 11:
• Charles Bailey, 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Justin Eiteen Baptiste, 17, Mountain Court, Covington; child molestation - when victim is 14 but less than 16/offender is 18 or younger, incest (attempted)
• Victor Damone Belcher, 41, Fellowship Road, Monticello; probation violation.
• Justin Jerrod Burnam, 29, Harris Drive, Fort Valley; probation violation.
• Curtis Cornelius Clark, 57, The Falls Boulevard, Covington; criminal trespass, probation violation.
• Nickolos Fabian Clarke, 32, Town Square Drive, McDonough; theft by deception.
• Pokey Donyun Daniels, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; probation violation.
• Frances Williams Darity, 42, High Point Forest Drive, Covington; reckless conduct, sexual assault by FAC employee/agent/volunteer licensed.
• Geoffery Michael Fryer, 24, Stoneview Terrace, Covington; theft by taking.
• Joshua Willard Gower, 31, Lott Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Timothy Alan Henderson, 62, Ivy Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Billy Ray Kell, 28, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
• Marcellus Anthony Langley, 46, Wellstone Place, Covington; driving without a valid license, stop signs and yield signs.
• Shaun Brent Luckie, 19, Queensland Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Toddrick Vernard Mitchell, 33, Avonlea Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Demario Antoine Morgan, 35, Sunflower Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Reginald Lamar Perry, 36, Tara Way, Covington; damaging/injuring or interfering with property of public utility companies, failure to appear, probation violation, theft of services.
• David Kyle Sanson II, 24, Hamilton View Way, Dacula; probation violation.
• Jason Lamar Shelley, 35, Falcon Street, Brunswick; identity theft fraud.
• Eric Elijha Thomas, 49, Pickens Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Aamir Theodore Wilson, 25, Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Brodrique Ramone Woods, 29, West Herring, Oxford; battery, probation violation.
• Michaelia Deress Anderson Gibson, 40, Winslow Crossing, Covingotn; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, identity fraud - four counts, identity theft, improper passing.
• Thomas Anthony Ballard, 40, North Mall Way, Flagstaff, Ariz.; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Anthony Wade Barrow, 51, Gum Creek Road, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding, unlawful use of license.
• Jeremy Terrell Bennett, 34, City Pond Road, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Donna Louise Bowles, 61, Five Oaks Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Leon Zion Brown, 19, Hazelbrand Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Brandon Nicholas Cash, 22, Huntington Place, Covington; simple battery.
• Ethan Kole Decosse, 18, Pebble Ridge Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Dawn Dionne Dewalt, 39, Wedgewood Circle, Conyers; conspiracy to commit a felony, identity theft fraud.
• Calvin Dison Dixon, 46, Fieldstone Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Devin Austin Earnest, 27, Dixon Road, Rutledge; DUI - alcohol, open container, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration.
• Johnny Dwayne Farley, 62, Green Acres Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Kenyon Jamal Freeman, 21, Green Acres Drive, Covington; battery.
• Carlos Eduardo Garcia Gabriel, 17, Henderson Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Deantay Maurice Givens, 42, South Barton Drive, Augusta; driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Jaborie Cortez Green, 21, Bridges Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Justin Cambrae Grier, 30, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; following too closely, hit and run.
• Tryler Allen Griffith, 29, Griffin Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Brennen Deon Heffner, 36, Bayberry Way, Covington; simple battery.
• Shaliyah Ashontee Jackson, 20, Windscape Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting.
• Tonya Lynn Johnston, 38, Salem Road, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children - two counts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Robbie Alan Kay, 49, Riverside Street, Franklin, Ill; criminal trespass.
• Fredy Kilai Martinez, 23, Heaton Place Trail, Covington; theft by taking.
• Lisa Layne McNutt, 62, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; theft by conversion.
• Reeja Chante Mitchell, 36, Rainbow Shelter, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Kenneth Allen Parrish, 35, Arthurs Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Gary Alan Peck, 61, Trotters Walk, Covington; DUI - drugs.
• Shaheed Kyliele Petty-Peterson, 28, Riverchase Circle, Conyers; DUI - alcohol or drugs, improper lane usage, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• John Alvin Pulliam, 52, Steward Hollow Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Belinda Ann Ross, 56, Post Road, Shadydale; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration.
• Ronterius Gary Spear, 18, Jefferson Village Drive, Covington; failure to signal when turning - two counts, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane usage, reckless driving, speeding.
• Linda Warren, 52, Fairclift Drive, Covington; driving without headlights when raining, DUI - alcohol.
• Leasia Nicole Watts, 26, Cardinal Court, Covington; no proof of current rabies vaccination - two counts.
• Christopher William Young, 24, Capeton Court, Covington; hit and run.
