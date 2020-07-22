The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Joseph Richard Cashin, 39, Anderson Circle, Covington; littering, simple assault, terroristic threats or acts - M, two counts; willful obstruction of law enforcement - M.
• Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 18, Clover Valley Drive, Covington; interference with government property - F, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Cameron Adonouis Holden, 28, Hidden Pine Drive, Covington; simple battery - FV.
• Brandon Lancelot Joseph, 20, Briar Creek Court, Conyers; driving in circular or zig zag course - laying drags, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, reckless driving.
• Kareem Armani Lewis, 22, Westchester Parkway, Conyers; battery - FV, M, failure to appear - M.
• Philip Joshua Lowe, 40, Sunny Drive, Covington; sexual exploitation of a child – reporting violations - five counts.
• Anthony Tony Sharpe, 49, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; parole violation.
• Jacob Howard Smith, 36, Jana Lane, McDonough; probation violation.
• Anthony Javarrius Belcher, 23, Oak Terrace, Covington; possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; tampering with evidence - F.
• Sharon Rachel Bowman, 26, Jones Road, Milner; aggravated battery.
• Tiara Nicole Darty, 29, Magnolia Circle, Covington; maintaining a disorderly house; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; tampering with evidence.
• Quin Jabaros Durham, 17, Poplar Street, Porterdale; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; tampering with evidence - F.
• Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 18, Clvoer Valley Drive, Covington; theft by taking - M, five counts.
• Jon Claude Guillaume, 17, Clover Valley Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Jared Caleb Roper, 32, Cornish Mountain Road, Oxford; battery - FV, M; criminal trespass - FV; cruelty to children - third degree.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
