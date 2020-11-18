The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Kaareem Dimitri Binder, 47, Mountain View Circle, Covington; terroristic threast and acts - F.
• Destin Anthony Lee Breaux, 26, Hunters Ridge Drive, Monticello; aggravated assault - FV, battery - FV, M, criminal trespass.
• Jonah Demar Coleman, 21, Cherry Hill Lane, Conyers; aggravated battery - FV, criminal damage to property.
• Quantarius Lamarco Howard, 27, Gallitin Drive, Covington; burglary - F, false imprisonment, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts - M.
• D’Andre Cortez Mason, 30, homeless, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• Latanjaa Nichelle Mitchell, 48, East Lawn Way, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Andre O’Neal Smith, 40, Ga. Highway 11, Covington; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts - M.
• Herman Lewis Smith, 39, Ga. Highway 11, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Richard Austin White, 55, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; violation of bond conditions.
• Cedrick Sherrod Wise, 43, Boxwood Boulevard, Columbus; aggravated stalking, battery - FV, M, terroristic threats and acts - F, theft by taking - M.
• Stacy Patterson Alvarez, 48, Smith Store Road, Covington; leaving the scene of an accident, DUI - alcohol (less safe), open container.
• Rommie Marcel Belcher, 30, Perry Circle, Oxford; battery - FV, M.
• Andrea Helen Haney, 28, Conley Ditch Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol or drugs.
• Brandon K. Ledbetter, 23, Jersey Covington Road, Covington; DUI - drugs, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container.
• Juwan Ericas Leslie, 39, Pebble Boulevard, Covington; disorderly conduct, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/ corrections or detention officer.
• Henry Antwon Thomas, 41, Cedar Creek Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Delbert Wayne Williams, 34, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; DUI - alcohol, hit and run, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Khllaia Shanese Williams, 27, 4th Avenue, Sacramento, Calif.; criminal trespass - FV.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
