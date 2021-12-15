The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Kemoy Nickon Allen, 40, Bloodworth Street, Union Point; aggravated stalking.
• Christopher Treshane Ashby, 39, Old Covington Road, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, probation violation.
• Michael Shane Baker, 47, Cowan Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Terry Leon Benton, 31, Sockwell Road, Oxford; criminal trespass, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kayla Michelle Bone, 32, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jalen Ivan Brown, 21, Bradley Street, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Moses Cannon, 30, Poplar Street, Porterdale, failure to appear.
• Christina Lynn Clary, 43, Harper Road, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Antonio Dontay Cook, 38, Airport Road, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, open container, restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles.
• Shunteria Ta’Qwan Davis, 29, Shadowbrook Trace, Covington; aggravated assault - six counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, reckless conduct.
• Casey Elisabeth Fields, 23, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; cruelty to children, simpile battery.
• Nikkevious Raymone Frazier, 25, Shenandoah Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Briant Lacraig Hall, 40, Griffin Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• D’Andre Nathaniel Hodge, 19, Sterling Lake Circle, Covington; affixing tint to windows or windshields, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, speeding.
• Anthony Hollins, 22, Saint James Drive, Conyers; entering auto, probation violation.
• Orlando Devashea Hubert, 31, Robbins Circle, Greensboro; aggravated assault, home invasion, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Japheth Ashley Hutchinson, 39, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; failure to appear.
• Dylan Paul Jackson, 21, Woodcrest Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Brandon Michael Keetion, 31, Winding Glen Drive, Stonecrest; failure to appear.
• Shykeim Dashaun Knighton, 25, San Pablo Drive, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Vincent Paul Labowicz, 65, Woodfield Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic flow, open container, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, probation violation.
• Alice Gretichene Maxwell, 54, People Street, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Tracy Lynn McKoon, 47, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by taking - felony, theft by taking misdemeanor.
• Joseph Jeannick Moore, 31, Bennett Drive, Rex; brake lights and turn signals required, disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, forgery, giving false name or address to law enforcement, identity theft fraud when using/possession identity information, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, obstruction of law enforcement, passing on hill or curve, reckless driving.
• Raymond Chandler Nelson, 59, Gladeview Parkway, Stone Mountain; driving while license suspended or revoked, registration and license requirements.
• Jeremy Quintez Pullins, 35, Broken Branch Court, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, probation violation.
• Jermaine Quentez Reid, 23, Taylor Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Donald David Richter Jr., 62, Gum Creek Road, Oxford; theft by taking.
• Jimmy Keith Smith, 50, Blount Road, High Falls; failure to register as sex offender, probation violation.
• Malcolm Lesean Smith, 47, Nancy Street, Monticello; probation violation.
• Steven Cadet Smith Jr., 30, Magnolia Street, Porterdale; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of methamphetamine.
• James Dominque Turner, 26, Defoor Village Court, Atlanta; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Luis Demian Vieyra-Acosta, 25, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; child molestation, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor.
• Ryant Oneal Weaver, 35, Mountain View Way, Oxford; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Jonathan Glen Williams, 37, Alcovy Station Road, Covington; parole violation.
• Horatio Dwight Wilson, 33, Georges Way, Morrow; criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts.
• Michael Eugene Allen, 59, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Artay’vious Jordan Avery, 17, Bandy Wood Way, Covington; escape - felony, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, theft by receiving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Denhyia Roshae Brigmon, 22, Kingsport Drive, Atlanta; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent.
• John Vanlier Burdette, 46, Chesnut Hill Circle, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, failure to yield right of way, improper lane usage.
• Samia Lousheena Dayna Carter, 25, Kindling Drive, Augusta; probation violation.
• Travis Frank Chester, 34, Browns Mill Road, Lithonia; DUI - alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident.
• James Dawson, 63, Island Shoals Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• William Ryan Elder, 19, Linwood Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by person under legal age, improper lane usage, open container.
• Kelvon Sentrell Ford, 20, Harmony Road, Eatonton; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm or knife curing commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Jaquan Jevell Franklin, 17, Cecelia Street, Covington; driving without headlights when raining, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jermaine Donale Harris, 44, Seven Hills Court, Stone Mountain; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to signal when turning, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
• Toyous Dequan Jefferson, 26, Coldwater Drive, Covington; improper passing, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Marvin Keel, 60, Forray Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, following too closely, improper lane usage, too fast for conditions.
• Shannon Raenell Lloyd, 38, Brickingham Way, Columbia, S.C.; DUI - alcohol, following too closely, open container.
• Sophia Ashley Odom, 36, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Daniel Lee Riner, 43, Archard Road, Dublin; failure to appear.
• Marteenus Velon Williams, 45, Warren Road, White Plains; abandonment of dependent child - three counts.
