The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Thomas Andrew Barnes Jr., 30, Cypress Drive, Covington; aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes, incest, rape.
• Michael James Blackmore, 29, Upland Lane, Oxford; probation violation.
• Maggie Elizabeth Caldwell, 37, Partee Trail, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Jamie Lee Fletcher, 41, Independent Drive, Carrollton; probation violation.
• James Richard Grubbs, 43, Twin Pine Road, Covington; incarceration order (drug court).
• David Dean Holloway, 36, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; aggravated stalking; battery - FV, M; criminal trespass; kidnapping; theft by taking - M; violation of Family Violence order.
• Gregory Lee Johnson, 56, Wingfoot Trail, Cartersville; probation violation.
• Gerald Howard Jones, 53, Echols Street, Covington; battery - FV, M; possession of drug-related objects; false imprisonment; possession of crack cocaine; theft by taking - F.
• Letitia Ann Kraft, 41, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; burglary - F.
• Jacob Robert Satterlee, 45, Greenwood Circle, Oxford; battery - FV, M.
• Joseph Daniel Stowers, 62, Ivy Street, Porterdale; DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe.
• Samuel James Strickland, 41, Oakhill West Road, Covington; failure to appear - M; probation violation.
• Stephanie Kay Allen, 43, Cooper Road, Social Circle; DUI - multiple substances; possession of methamphetamine.
• Ousmane Dogo, 25, Henderson Drive, Covington; DUI - drugs; improper lane usage; theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Alexus Mercedes Evans, 26, Stroz Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol; improper stopping on highway.
• Kayla Shatties Fordham, 33, Pebble Ridge Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol; open container.
• Matthew Dillon Greene, 29, Kirkland Road, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Christopher Alan Morgan, 26, Naomi Drive, Gilbert, S.C.; aggravated assault, criminal trespass, reckless conduct.
• Leon Walker Sr., 72, Geiger Street, Covington; possession of drug-related objects, possession of crack cocaine.
• Eric Meshone Wright, 44, Cherohala Court, Covington; driving wile license suspended or revoked, hit and run.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
