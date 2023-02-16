The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2023:
• Don Edwin Casper Jr., 43, Dogwood Dell Drive, Loganville; probation violation.
• Jennifer Shuntee Cooper, 41, Johnson Drive, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Amber Nicole Crowder, 39, Lassiter Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Lisa Gay Epps, 61, Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur; probation violation.
• Eric James Erb, 49, Bradly Drive, Snellville; failure to register as sex offender.
• Kevon Joshua Hatfield, 22, Heritage Villa Drive, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Jeremy Dion Henderson, 35, Auburn Avenue, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Timothy Ronald Hilton, 30, Orchard Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Joel Adam Johnson, 42, White Birch Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Deone Yvette Jones, 38, Cannon Street, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Haesus Joseph, 29, Jenna Lane, Covington; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol less safe, improper stopping on highway, no seat belts.
• Charvez Alexander Keys, 46, Mill Crest Walk, Conyers; sexual assault, sexual battery, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Vickie Marie Ledbetter, 62, Hightower Trail, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Jaiden Van Austin Long, 20, Wellbrook Drive, Covington; incarceration order.
• Terrance O’Neal Mathis, 37, Shady Oak Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Terrence Ian McGuire, 44, Young Road, Lithonia; no proof of insurance, theft by taking.
• Ikuree Malik Mercury, 25, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Athens; failure to appear.
• Alonzo Evan Murray Jr., 24, Willow Oak Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Kenneth Vince Pate Jr., 29, Neal Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Petty, 43, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Jaron Cary Ray, 37, Homeless; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Larry Wayne Reynolds Jr., 61, Salem Road, Covington; criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Rodney Mandell Smith, 18, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, failure to yield when entering highway.
• Christine Marie Sparks, 39, Stark Road, Jackson; DUI - alcohol.
• Kalisha Nicole Stephens, 33, West Street, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Jimmy Sterlin, 38, Windy Court, Covington; criminal damage to property, cruelty to children.
• Oliver Clarence Taylor, 54, Adler Place, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Brianna Renee Anderson, 23, Maple Street, Porterdale; disorderly conduct.
• Otis Lee Avery Jr., 63, Stone Mountain Street, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Jerricas Quinnauntae Benton, 31, Beaverdam Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol less safe.
• Larry O’neal Benton, 62, Oxford North Road, Oxford; public drunkenness.
• Jerry Henry Brown, 41, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Micah Caine Case, 42, Townley Road, Oxford; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - alcohol.
• Miguel Anthony Cosme, 23, Lakeview Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Evin Lee Cox, 33, Brookwood Circle, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Saniya Ariel Grant, 17, Sterling Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Ieisha Monique Harden, 31, Briar Creek, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Rickey James Horton Jr., 43, Oak Street, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Justice Johnson Johnson, 40, Templeton Way, Covington; violation of Georgia Employment Security Law.
• Dionne Yvette Jones, 41, Mountain Way, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Deshawna Janell Lee, 28, Maple Street, Porterdale; disorderly conduct.
• Veronica Lynn McCann, 49, Eastwood Terrace, Covington; public indecency.
• Adrian ross Mitchell, 35, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; theft of lost/mislaid property.
• Jessie Lee Osborn, 17, Sockwell Avenue, Covington; driving without headlights in the dark, driving without a valid license.
• Lisa Belinda Pate, 65, Brandy Shoals Drive, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Dalton Ray Patrick, 22, Robin Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container
• Sierra Taylor Ray, 22, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Lisa Ariel Sanders, 31, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; battery.
• Shawaunna Shamel Sands, 32, Belmont Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, do drivers license on person, no seat belts.
• Demarcus Antwan Sykes, 28, Waters Edge Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, passing on solid yellow line.
• Jarqavous Saphone Washington, 24, Ardella Drive, Covington; simple assault.
