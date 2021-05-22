The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
William Clay Barrett,♦ 49, homeless, parole violation.
James Marques Blackwell,♦ 34, Ellis Trail, Covington; aggravated stalking, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
John Langs Castro,♦ 54, Harris Street, Covington; burglary.
D’Vaon Nigel Cumberbatc♦ h, 21, Stoneleigh Way, Stone Mountain; armed robbery, failure to appear, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Jermaine Edmond Davis,♦ 43, Kirkland Road, Covington; driving while license suspenced or revoked; DUI — alcohol; fleeing or attempting tot elude a police officer; open container; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; speeding; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Travorious Montrell Davis,♦ 38, Hardwick Street, Milledgeville; crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; parole violation.
Quin Jabaros Durham,♦ 38, Poplar Street, Porterdale; driving without headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — refusal, DUI — less safe, duty upon striking fixed object, hit and run, improper lane usage, probation violation.
Joshua Bryan Epperson,♦ 34, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; probation violation.
Jason Daniel Estep,♦ 37, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.
Daveian Andre Greenwood,♦ 37, Brandy Drive, Covington; probation violation.
Crissy Ann Harrison,♦ 45, Post Woods Drive, Atlanta; DUI — drugs, improper lane usage, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Breanna Andrea Mason,♦ 27, Barshay Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
Michael Clyde McDaniel,♦ 46, Worsham Street, Covington; criminal trespass, probation violation.
Raekwon Jamal Sears,♦ 24, Westminster Lane, Conyers; probation violation.
Coty Allen Smith, 34, Silver Dollar Road, Milner; simple battery.
Thomas David Smith,♦ 32, Emory Street, Oxford; criminal trespass, criminal trespass — FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Leangelo Derico Sullivan,♦ 41, Poitier Court, Louisville, Ky.; sale of cocaine.
Jeffrey J.W. Walker,♦ 36, Clevemont Way, Ellenwood; armed robbery, criminal damage to property, home invasion, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Trinity Lamar Williams,♦ 44, homeless; probation violation.
Antoinette Charis Andrews,♦ 30, Collier Street, Covington; DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
Shequita Ramey Ansley,♦ 29, Kirkland Road, Covington; criminal trespass, simple assault.
Christina Leigh Banks,♦ 36, Richardson Street, Oxford; drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Tiaeisha Mio’Chree Bass,♦ 25, Redan East, Lithonia; failure to appear.
Vachel Lavon Black,♦ 26, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
Norma Boutell,♦ 55, Hardwood Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol, no seatbelts.
Armisha Anearette Dave,♦ 27, Winchester Drive, Covington; disorderly conduct.
Armyah Ariel Dave,♦ 24, Chester Drive, Covington; cruelty to children, disorderly conduct.
Brad Alan Davis,♦ 40, Dove Landing, Social Circle; public intoxication, reckless conduct.
Catrundra Shalae Durden,♦ 41, Kirkland Road, Covington; simple battery.
Khaliz Terveon Evans,♦ 17, Hidden Pines Drive, Covington; battery.
Jessie Cordavious Henderson,♦ 27, Puckett Street, Covington; child support default, probation violation.
Tumisha Rochelle Jefferson,♦ 27, Lakeside Point, Covington; battery.
Andrea Eu’Janee Johnson,♦ 22, City Pond Road, Covington; cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct.
Najeem Malik Johnson,♦ 18, Mountain Lane, Covington; criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Kristin Sean Kiser,♦ 40, Hill Pine Lane, Lawrenceville; driving while license suspended or revoked, exemption from duty to stop at scene or report accident, theft by shoplifting.
Brian Edward Lee,♦ 37, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; battery.
Jaleen Ke’Wuan Mathis,♦ 17, Dinah Circle, Covington; battery.
Elvia Medrano,♦ 53, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
Joel David Nunn,♦ 39, Friar Tuck Circle, Covington; DUI — alcohol, open container.
Kirk Douglas Parker,♦ 55, Conyers Street, Covington; battery.
Jeffrey Brent Ray,♦ 39, Johnson Street, Newborn; interference with custody.
Jonathon Jeremy Scarberry,♦ 46, Arrow Point Road, Jackson; DUI — alcohol, following too closely.
Trevis Antonio Sims,♦ 46, Clane Drive, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving.
Joshua Aaron Smith,♦ 32, Still Pine Bend, Smyrna; battery.
Crystal Nicole Taylor,♦ 22, Hairston Road, Atlanta; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Janet Bell Thompson,♦ 28, Cameron Way, Social Circle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Candice Latre Webb,♦ 32, McCord Street, Jackson; simple assault.
Andelo Bernard Wimberly, 64, Quiet Water, Covington; simple battery.
