The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Anthony Jerome Bidgood, 27, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Jacob Eugene Blankenship, 23, Madison, theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Ahmad Bush, 37, Coldwater Way, probation violation (2).
• Tony Levester Cofield, 56, O’Neal Road, Conyers, probation violation.
• Antwon Wesley Desravines, 30, Rex, probation violation.
• Rhonda Lynn Doubette, 53, College Park, probation violation.
• Willie Roy Gilbert, 60, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Justin Coey Harris, 36, Kellogg Street, Mansfield, probation violation.
• Alexandra Jae Hood, 28, Willow Court, Conyers, probation violation.
• Trent Demarcus Jackson, 25, Parkwood Drive, probation violation.
• Darius Danell Johnson, 31, Shellman, probation violation.
• Maria Anne Mackiewicz, 35, Decatur, obtaining, attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment.
• Tommy Lee Marshall, 36, Monticello, probation violation.
• Kathryn Michelle Moore, 36, Russell Braden Road, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Tyler Jacob Morgan, 32, Rocky Plains Road, parole violation.
• Timothy Matthew Parker, 56, Pebble Crossing, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Tameshia Michelle Russ, 24, Avery Street, probation violation.
• Zaire Rasheid Sansbury, 42, Athens, probation violation (2).
• Stephen Logan Streeter, 43, Lafitte, La., probation violation.
• Kevin Eugene Walker, 41, Highgate Trail, forgery - 4th degree - M (2), identity theft fraud - F, theft by taking - M.
• Jonathan Glen Williams, 35, W. Bonnell Street, Oxford, probation violation.
• Tremayne Lavelle Anderson, 33, Johnson Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, open container, windshields and windshield wipers.
• Anthony Jerome Bell, 50, Valley Court, DUI - alcohol.
• Michael Darnel Bowman, 38, Pebble Boulevard, probation violation.
• James Wesley Brooks, 57, Geiger Street, driving without valid license, DUI - alcohol, littering, no proof of insurance, open container, possession of cocaine.
• Kelly Regan Brown, 55, Falcon Ridge, theft by deception - M.
• Ellis Ray Brown, 58, Birchwood Court, loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Crystal Lee Carter, 40, Colony Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, open container.
• Lesha Renee Cyphers, 35, Mountain Drive, DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper lane usage.
• Omeil Orlando Dacosta, 41, Piedmont Circle, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, littering, open container.
• Timothy Scott Durden, 39, Anderson Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Sophia Lynn Fisher, 40, Wilmington, Delaware, theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Adam Steele Ford, 28, Decatur, obtaining, attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment.
• Ricky Dale Godfrey, 34, Jackson, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Jose Manuel Alverio Gonzalez, 37, Appia Way, driving while license is suspended to revoked, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Kevin Lashawn Grooms, 27, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., disorderly conduct.
• Jordan Tyler Hill, 21, Sable Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Sidney Omar Johnson, 43, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Lonnie Ray Linscomb, 29, Owings Mill, Md., driving while license is suspended or revoked, no driver’s license on person, speeding - 25-34 over.
• Judy Lynn McGiboney, 55, Flat Shoals Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Destiney Sky McSwain, 23, Ga. Highway 36, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jarvis Deshun Odom, 36, Social Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, unlawful possession of 20 oz. or less of low TPC oil.
• Wayne Charles Pickens, 51, Ga. Highway 213, DUI - alcohol.
• Darian Javon Porter, 19, Stone Mountain, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Tshonia Shawanna Price, 42, Cowan Road, aggravated assault - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree - FV.
• Robbie Bud Roberts, 38, Russell Braden Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Orlando Jesus Rodriguez, 46, Orlando, Fla., DUI - alcohol, too fast for conditions.
• Christina Grace Scarbrough, 20, Social Circle, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Kelly Lynn Sumtyer, 42, Lunsford Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jonathan Quincy Thomas, 37, Collier Street, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Octavious K. Thompkins, 24, Milledgeville, driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Laura Michele Torbush, 47, Ga. Highway 212, possession of methamphetamine.
• George Edward Tucker Jr., 44, Hazel Street, Porterdale, acquire or obtain possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud.
• Derek Arthur Walters, 49, Roswell, driving while license is suspended or revoked, Move Over Law.
• Vester Roberta Watson, 84, Marble Drive, Oxford, theft by taking - M.
• Robert Lamont Wells, 64, Spillers Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Cecilya Darlene Wheeler, 25, McDonough, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Alexandria Carisse Wiggens, 24, Rex, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Courtney Dion Williams, 32, Columbia, S.C., possession of marijuana less than an ounce, unlawful possession of 20 oz or less of low THC oil.
• Tetra Taray Winston, 34, Piper Road, driving without valid license, registration and license requirements.
• Jayden Kemi Wright, 17, Silver Willow Walk, weapons in school safety zone.
• Olivia Julianna Zanetti, 21, Monticello, DUI - alcohol, stopping in roadway.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence