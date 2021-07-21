The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Dearra Sanquonya Brown, 21, Puckett Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Taylor Alycia Brown, 19, Oak Meadow Place, Covington; theft by taking.
• Cynthia Lorane Carroll, 37, City Pond Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Carlos Nickell Cooper, 45, Millcrest Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Kevin Maynard Cunningham, 61, Pine Circle, Lawrenceville; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
• Annette Magda Encalada, 54, Buck Court, Ellenwood; criminal trespass.
• Xavier Kinard Felder-Thomas, 24, Perimeter Park, Atlanta; arrest order - violation of bond.
• Matthew Edward Fellows, 35, Deer Run Circle, Newborn; criminal trespass, failure to appear.
• Justin Ray Fox, 32, Walnut Street, Porterdale; aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, probation violation, terroristic threats and acts.
• Ronald Jerry Fronebarger, 57, Line Creek Road, Sharpsburg; battery.
• Bryan Lee Gore, 31, Pickens Road, Covington; driving away without paying for gasoline, driving without a valid license, DUI - drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, no seat belts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, probation violation, reckless driving, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, speeding, stop signs and yield signs violation, driving with suspended, revoked or canceled registration, vehicle to drive on right side of road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Pangelo Denissio Grier, 29, Oxford Road, Oxford; fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Heather Ann Hendrix-Brownlee, 44, Penroad Place, Lilburn; failure to appear.
• Malcolm Jamaul Markham, 32, Halley Court, Covington; battery.
• Calvin Oneal Martin, 44, Fannie Thompson Road, Monroe; probation violation.
• Jeremy Nicholas McCart, 35, Keys Ferry Road, McDonough; possession of methamphetamine.
• Elijah Brian McMonagle, 17, East Wade Street, Oxford; robbery by sudden snatching.
• Ray Charles Miles, 32, Hartwell Road, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Kevin Michael Partain, 31, Ga. Highway 42, Rex; probation violation.
• George Michael Patterson, 32, Corley Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Joann Rose Russo, 62, Deep Springs Way, Covington; battery, probation violation.
• Anthony James Smith, 52, Walnut Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Joshua David Smith, 31, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, probation violation.
• Kyle Scott Stiles, 28, Grandview Road, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Michael Nikeal Thomas, 23, Parkwood Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Don Kenneth Trent, 32, Harper Road, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Ivory Sierra Watson, 27, Woodbridge Drive, Snellville; failure to appear.
• Andre Tennison Williams, 35, Pregano Court, Conyers; probation violation.
• Antonia Tyrell Williams, 25, Hephzibah McBean Road, Augusta; probation violation.
• Clevan Aguilar Jr., 36, Westview Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children.
• Devontae Bernard Barnes, 20, Oak Valley Drive, Walnut Grove; entering auto to commit theft or other felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by receiving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kimberly Necole Beasley, 52, Deerfield Farms Road, Monticello; drugs not in original container, DUI - drugs, improper lane usage.
• Matthew David Brill, 43, City Pond Road, Covington; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
• Diamond Alexis Brooks, 20, Mountain Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Hershell Jack Brown Jr., 51, Fairview Road, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine.
• Kamori Jerman Bryant, 18, Lakewood Drive, Social Circle; theft by receiving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Charli Hicks Clements, 34, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Caitlin Jean Collins, 26, Cove Lane, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol, vehicle turning left.
• Micheal Steven Collins, 27, Fieldcrest Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Trent Kyle Durden, 17, Pine Street, Porterdale; driving without valid license.
• Leslie Nicole Flowers, 39, Old Salem Road, Conyers; criminal trespass.
• Camron Lanier Hayes, 18, Stone Mountain Street, Covington; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Savion Isiaah Hayes, 20, Stone Mountain Street, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• James Edgar Howard Jr., 50, Johnson Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Kabria Nicole Humphries, 22, Micha Way, Madison; no child restraint, reckless conduct.
• Jim Jake Jones, 50, Sandy Shoals Lane, Decatur; probation violation.
• Justin Michael Kay, 38, Daley Road, McDonough; battery, cruelty to children.
• Jeremy Dean Malcom, 31, Ga. Highway 212, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• James Terrance Maxwell, 38, Dunning Road, Summerville, S.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Edward Joseph Murn, 54, Merrimal Drive, McLean, Va.; public drunkenness.
• Deon Sebastion Nowell Jr., 28, Chapel Mill Way, Decatur; disorderly conduct.
• Vincente Otero, 52, Access Road, Covington; driver to use due care proper use of radio or mobile phone, driving without a valid license.
• Aaliyah Brianna Posey, 18, Westview Drive, Covington; battery, driver to use due care proper use of radio or mobile phone, driving without a valid license.
• Brittany Skeigh Ray, 33, Parker Road, Jasper; public drunkenness.
• Wayne Allen Robinson, 49, Hightower Trail, Oxford; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Anthony Ray Simien, 33, Collins Trace, Covington; destroy/remove/concer/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
• Michael James Strickland, 26, Sapphire Court, Decatur; driving without valid license, speeding.
• Joshua Richard Valentin, 26, Silver Lane, East Hartford, Conn.; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Jose Sanchez Vazquez, 56, Timberridge Drive, Rowlett, Texas; driving without a valid license.
• Guy Lewis Wages, 61, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.