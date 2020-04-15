The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• David Devante Barber, 28, Vicky Court, Conyers, theft by taking - F.
• Natasha Renee Catlett, 21, Petty Street, aggravated assault.
• Floyd Wiston Charles, 46, Comstock Court SW, simple battery - FV.
• Joshua Bryan Epperson, 33, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers, driving without a valid license, kidnapping, theft by taking - F.
• Loren Nakia Fredrick, 18, Columbus, willful obsruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Travis Lee Freeman, 36, Salem Meadow Drive, cruelty to children in the third degree, simple battery - FV.
• Shaquille Rashad Jenkins, 26, Petty Street, aggravated assault with a firearm.
• Key Lamar Wade, 68, Forest Road, aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
• Isaac Tyrone Jackson, 65, Lackey Street, aggravated assault.
• Khriston Tyler Young, 21, Scenic Brook Trail SW, Conyers, battery - FV, M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
