The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Demone Ontray Allen, 22, Stonebridge Crest, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Anthony Jody Bender, 23, James Road, Clarkesville; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting.
• Brandon Jacob Danes, 27, Maple Street, Porterdale; battery - two counts, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children, probation violation, reckless conduct.
• Nakita Shawanna Davenport, 36, Odum Street; aggravated assault, probation violation.
• Sarah Jewell Dean, 26, Charles Hart Road, Colbert; probation violation.
• Isaiah Alejdro Estrada, 20, homeless; possession and carrying concealed weapon without license, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Clarence Darnell Glover, 46, Turner Lake Road, Covington; possession of methamphetamine.
• Leigh Anne Hatfield, 50, Richardson Road, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• David Lee Henson, 54, homeless; probation violation.
• Bryan Randall Jenkins, 30, Jackson Road, Porterdale; failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.
• Kalib Samuel Johnson, 24, Bridge Mill Drive, Covington; battery.
• Anna Christine Kohlhaas, 34, Cardinal Drive, Monticello; certificate of registration, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, tampering with evidence, probation violation.
• Dylan Shawn Mann, 20, Prospect Road, Rutledge; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Toddrick Vernard Mitchell, 32, Avalon Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Parnell Wilder III, 30, Virginia Avenue, Augusta; crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.
• William Matthew Womack, 40, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; drugs not in original container, parole violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of methamphetamine.
• Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, Wren Road, Decatur; harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts.
• Mark Allen Cotney, 52, Pace Walk, Vines; DUI- alcohol, no tail lights, open container, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Nathan Adam Crowe, 37, Breezewood Drive, Monroe; cruelty to children; hit and run, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, registration and license requirements.
• Donald Lonail Davis, 35, Ellison Lakes Drive, Kennesaw, simple battery.
• Travis Tyrone Durham, 47, Pine Street, Porterdale; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Freddie Levon Dyer, 35, Pleasant Hill Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Tracey Douglas Farrell, 53, Walden Road, Houston, Texas; DUI - alcohol, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage.
• Victavious Denzel Foster, 25, Chestnut Ridge road, McCormick, S.C.; deposit account fraud.
• Reginald Scott Gordon, 34, Avonlea Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Christopher Don Joslin, 47, Frankie Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Khali Antuan Marks, 22, First Avenue, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Davidson Allen Oesterle, 27, Little John Circle, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Logan Drake Von-Wolfgang Price, 52, Berkshire Pass, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Infinite Prince Rohming, 38, Rock Cut, Conley; failure to appear.
• Tracy Yvette Smith, 56, Riverwalk Farm Parkway, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jamari Cortez Stinson, 24, Mountain Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, instruction permits and temporary licenses, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
