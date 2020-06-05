The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Abraham Lincoln Baker, 41, Forsyth, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Daniel Edwen Burrell, 24, Northport, Mich., giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, simple battery - FV.
• Heather Leigh Henry, 44, Ga. Highway 142, Covington, battery - FV, M, criminal trespass - FV.
• Matthew Dylan Igarashi, 25, Annie Mitchell Drive, Conyers, theft by taking - F, loitering or prowling, probation violation.
• Ronald David Johnson, 64, Cornus Drive, Covington, aggravated child molestation - FV, aggravated sodomy, enticing a child for indecent purposes, rape.
• Matthew Alan Mahaffey, 36, Jersey Social Circle Road, Covington, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery - FV- two counts, theft by taking - M.
• Shawn Thomas O’Keefe, 36, Church Street, Covington, burglary - first degree - F, probation violation, theft by taking - auto.
• Salek Tov Rowe, 43, Lanella Parkway, Conyers, simple battery - FV, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Lorenzo Lamar Shipley, 35, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, battery - FV, M.
• Luis Angel Trejo, 26, Deer Trail, Oxford, interence with government property - F, simple battery - FV, unlawful to hinder or obstruct official.
• Terry Allen Yates, 30, Ga. Highway 162, Covington, aggravated assault, murder. felony murder, tampering with evidence - M.
• Lonnie Gene Braddy, 22, Arbor Lake Drive, Lawrenceville, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jaylan Robert Burgess, 22, Wynefield Trace, Covignton, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Nicholas Floyd Neil Fernandez, 22, Concord Court, Covington, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jerry Lamaine Grier, 44, Birch Street, Covington, battery - FV, M.
• Koby Lamar Perry, 21, Mills Drive, Covington, possession of firearm or knife during commission of attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Dominick Roland Thomas Sanzone, 40, Ga. Highway 142, Covington, battery - FV, M, disorderly conduct.
• Maurice Leon Wiggins, 31, Spring Lake Circle, Morrow, battery - FV, M.
• Zachary Harrison Wisner, 18, Ga. Highway 142, Covington, battery - FV, M, disorderly conduct.
• Terry Allen Yates, 30, Ga. Highway 142, Covington, felony murder.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
