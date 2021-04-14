The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
Michael Shane Baker,♦ 46, Cowan Road, Covington; battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts — M, theft by taking — M.
Talore Stihles Blackford,♦ 28, Bent Arrow Drive, Stockbridge; probation violation.
Wyman Lee Buff,♦ 40, Hestertown, Madison; driving while license suspended or revoked — M, DUI — drugs, improper lane usage, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Cody LaShawn Carter,♦ 29, White Birch Drive, Covington, probation violation.
Jayascia Anaiya Crawley,♦ 22, Barcelona, Covington; battery — FV, M.
Danny Ty James Daniel,♦ 17, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; drugs not in original container, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, loitering or prowling, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Kenneth Edward Denson Jr.♦ , 54, Stone Road, Atlanta; failure to appear — M.
Rocerick Jose Dudley♦ , 33, Faircliff Circle, Covington; battery — FV, M; cruelty to children; criminal trespass — FV; false imprisonment — FV; simple assault — FV; theft by taking — M.
Courtney Darnell Feagin♦ , 37, Burdell Drive, Covington; child molestation, probation violation.
Justin Blake Hall♦ , 33, Veal Road, Covington; drugs to be kept in original container; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
Shaundrekus Nicole Head♦ , 36, Holmes Court, Covington; probation violation.
Bobby Monroe Herron♦ , 43, Wentworth Drive, Oxford; drugs to be kept in original container; DUI — alcohol; open container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit crime; simple battery; suspended, revoked or canceled registration; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — M.
Darryll Bernard Moss Jr.♦ , 18, Valley View Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; restricted licenses; speeding.
Jourdan Christopher Phillips♦ , 22, Greenfield Way, Covington; false statements or writings.
Leslie M. Simpson♦ , 31, Honeysuckle Circle, Lawrenceville; terroristic threats and acts — F.
Zakee Dee Stewart♦ , 38, Harvey Avenue, Covington; deposit account fraud — M; forgery — F; identity theft fraud; theft by receiving stolen property — F.
Jayla Mechelle Wolfe♦ , 19, Barcelona Drive, Covington; battery — FV, M.
Kristopher Gregg Beveridge♦ , 20, Colony Drive, Conyers; DUI — alcohol.
Brandton Pierce Burdett♦ , 28, Shirber Boulevard, Covington; simple assault.
Brigitta Lashone Burrell♦ , 30, Walnut Street, Porterdale; simple battery — FV; disorderly conduct.
Philip Loyd Carden♦ , 48, Forest Drive, Covington; possession of methamphetamine.
Victoria Symone Johnson♦ , 30, Henderson Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting — M.
Jabrylon U. Jones♦ , 17, Lunsford Circle, Covington; battery.
Christopher Orlando Livingston♦ , 53, Fleeta Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting — M.
Armida Lobo♦ , 44, Garden Place, Norcross; driving without a valid license — M; DUI — alcohol; improper lane usage; open container; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
Undia Taylor Mattox♦ , 24, Whisperwood Lane, Athens; battery — FV.
Kevin Patrick McMonagle♦ , 20, East Wade Street, Covington; DUI, no seat belts.
David Bruce Quarles♦ , 39, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; cell phone violation; driving while license suspended or revoked — M; drugs not in original container — M; no proof of insurance; operation fo vehicle without current plate; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
William Joey Ridgeway♦ , 62, Harvard Avenue, Atlanta; forgery — F.
Timmon Lee Stinchcomb♦ , 43, Lakeview Drive, Covington; battery — FV.
Shameque L. Yada♦ , 45, Emerson Trail, Covington; financial transaction card fraud.
Jose Penaloz Zequelda♦ , 25, Access Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts — M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
