The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Michelle Piercette Arnold Jr., 23, Millstone Court, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Garry Jerome Coleman, 46, Saint George Place, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Kevin Eugene Ellzey, 32, Moore Street, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Mark Quentin Freeman, 52, Mountain View Drive, Covington; incest, rape, sodomy, aggravated sodomy.
• Willie Roy Gilbert, 62, Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Robert Lee Griffith, 36, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; criminal attempt to commit a felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Latoya Nichole Harris, 39, Fieldview Lane, Covington; battery.
• Jerwann Antrell Head, 20, Roseberry Road, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children - three counts, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Jale Charlesnez Johnson, 29, Desota Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Michael Johnson, 55, Melton Way, Covington; aggravated assault, sexual battery.
• Jeremiah Anthony Kiefert, 20, Carlys Way, Gainesville; failure to appear.
• Joseph Thomas Mims, 52, Marietta Street, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting.
• Markale Kaseen Murray, 28, Pine Tree Circle, Madison; probation violation.
• Gage Ashton Owenby, 20, Roseberry Road, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children - three counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Roosevelt Raynard Owens, 31, Creel Lane, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Arron Albert Parker, 24, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; attempt to commit offense. pertaining to possession of drugs, weapons, alcohol; drugs to be kept in original container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Darriquez Bruceshaun Perry, 22, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; criminal trespass, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jimmy Mack Rice, 47, Country Creek Road, Newborn; probation violation - two counts, theft by conversion, theft by taking.
• Steven Wayne Shepherd Jr., 42, Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of methamphetamine.
• Cordelia Cierra Slaughter, 23, Kate Court, Barnesville; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children, reckless conduct.
• Allison Nicole Switft, 41, Hannah Street, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joseph Glenn Thomas, 19, Piper Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Tiara Michelle Thomas, 40, Mills Cove Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Cordia Faye Thompson, 21, Rockbridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jhori Rajan Wade, 21, Salem Cove Trail, Conyers; probation violation.
• Akron Mark Wallace, 45, homeless; probation violation.
• Todd Andrew Weber, 48, Willow Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct, simple assault.
• Kattieleigh Amethyst Williams, 17, Lakeside Circle, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Isaac Alexander Yates, 32, Mill Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Christopher Cody Bates, 31, Russell Braden Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Christopher Chase Blount, 24, Cook Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights.
• Kathy Ann Bullard, 60, Turner Lake Road, Covington; battery.
• Savannah Leann Hall, 19, Russell Braden Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Damontay Marchico Hampton, 19, Covey Lane, Covington; carrying weapon in school safetey zone, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Carrie Lorane Hull, 59, Ridge Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jacob Lane Johnson, 23, Gum Creek Road, Oxford; discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Jeremy Lavarus Maddox, 36, Harmony Place, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving.
• Juan Daniel Montelongo, 20, Jacks View Court, Snellville; driving without a valid license.
• Wayne Lee Owenby Jr., 34, Darby Road, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - three counts.
• St. Patrick George Reid, 54, Sammy Court, Covington; aggravated assault, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
• Weymon Simmons, 48, Costley Bridge Drive, Oxford; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - alcohol, DUI - less safe.
• James Anthony Stewart, 32, Mount Tabor Road, Covington; no proof of insurance, suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• Shanta Yvette Sullivan, 47, Peaks Landing, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Ja’Shawn Rashad Thomas, 23, Robertford Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jamel Rayshawn Weaver, 19, Ascott Trace, Covington; criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer.
