The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from March 8 - 14:
• Robbie Deion Avery, 31, Old River Road, Covington; burglary, terroristic threats and acts - two counts.
• Michael Bernard Brooks, 64, Holland Drive, Snellville; probation violation.
• Tyrese Corell Brumfield, 22, Russwood, Covington; probation violation.
• Latrice Dowdell Bryant, 49, Washington Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Sharon Marie Cain, 52, Hampton Court, Covington; battery, violation of Family Violence Order.
• Jae Cameron, 51, Perry Road, Kingston, Tenn.; violation of Family Violence Order.
• Terrence Bernard Clark, 33, Bridgemill Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, aggravated assault/strangulation, cruelty to children - two counts, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Javier Conado-Camacho, 23, Presidential Circle, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Jason Charles Eaton, 47, First Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Timothy Daniel Gifford, 42, Helen Street, Tullahoma, Tenn.; failure to appear.
• Kenya Malik Hardeman, 26, Shenandoah Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Grant Ashley Hargett, 39, Grosslake Parkway, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ronnie Leon Head Jr., 44, Vaughn Road, Griffin; criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude, no seat belts, reckless driving, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Antwone Deshawn Hooks, 28, Country Woods Drive, Covington; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, loitering or prowling, willful obstruction of law enforcement, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
• Cody Scott Hopkins, 32, Delta Drive, Canton; failure to appear.
• Wayne Anthony Hughes, 58, Philomath Road, Rayle; probation violation.
• Bryan Randall Jenkins, 31, King Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Charisma Tijuan Johnson, 43, Parkview Trail, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Lara B. Keene, 53, Jacksonville Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Charlie Little, 68, Green Acres Drive, Covington; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Helena Mae Martin, 32, Whippoorwill Drive, Eatonton; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Reeja Chante Mitchell, 36, Smithson Cove, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Melissa Cheri Nelson, 32, Ponderosa Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kenthrol Debarail Price, 50, Covington Bypass, Covington; probation violation.
• Warren Kenneth Price, 54, Smyrna Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Robert Tyjuan Reid, 22, Collier Street, Covington; aggravated assault, probation violation.
• Bianca Marie Russell, 18, Hampton Court, Covington; battery, violation of Family Violence Order.
• Angelo Bernard Shipman, 50, Silver Willow Way, Covington; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts.
• Milton Smith Jr., 35, Braselton Highway, Lawrenceville; probation violation.
• Joshua James Sorrells, 36, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; battery.
• McStanley Deion Watson, 24, Saratoga Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Richard Austin White, 58, Ga. Highway 81 North, Oxford; aggravated stalking.
• Rameya Shante’ Wilson, 24, Bunker Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kelvin Lewis Young, 45, Parkview Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Jennifer Michelle Anderson, 43, Crestview Avenue, Columbia, S.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Evelyn Gisselle Angel-Rangel, 20, Hidden Branches Way, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, stop signs and yield signs.
• Dustin Jay Barker, 50, Alcovy Trestle Road, Social Circle; criminal trespass.
• Dalehia Tyjae Bolden, 22, Smith Store Road, Covington; battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Joseph Lee Bradshaw, 31, County Line road, Mansfield; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Jennifer Elise Brooks, 48, Stoneview Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, following too closely.
• Zakery Andrew Collins, 27, Lochaven Drive, Charleston, S.C.; DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway.
• Shana Alexis Cox, 24, Brookstone Court, Covington; defective equipment, display of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Lori Ann Dameron, 51, Centipede Drive, Covington; battery, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts.
• Kyrah Imani Davis, 24, Saddlebrook Lane, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Lyzzet Tamika Felix, 24, Flagstaff Walk, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Jose Jesus Gomez-Ventura, 41, Helen Road, Covington; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving without a valid license.
• Mario Anton Gregory, 26, Brighton Circle, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Marcus Wendell Hall Jr., 21, Century Circle, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Monteia Freeman Haralson, 61, Alcovy Station Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Bobby Desmond Rashed Hardeman, 28, Shenandoah Drive, Covington; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark other than motor vehicle.
• Christopher Hart, 51, Turner Road, Conyers; theft by conversion.
• William Franklin Holmes, 63, Henderson Mill Road, Covington; driving without headlights when raining, DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe.
• Vittorio Abraham Huber, 44, Glen Ridge Avenue, Temple Terrace, Fla.; disorderly conduct.
• Christina Marie Anoinette Johnson, 35, Dresden Drive, Brookhaven; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• John Timothy Johnson, 38, Scott Drive, Winder; loitering or prowling, theft by taking.
• Keziah Azeul Sayyed Karriem, 28, Barber Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Deborah Spell Knight, 64, Rebecca Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• David Matthew Lawson, 24, Nurney Drive, Monticello; theft by taking.
• Kevin Lewis Lester, 42, Lakeview Drive, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jamarcus Rashad Liegey, 25, Wrexham Drive, Snellville; failure to appear.
• Clifton Deshaun Lowe, 44, Beech Avenue, Social Circle; DUI, improper lane usage.
• Oni Caracamo Montes, 28, Northeast Expressway, Atlanta; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Kerry James Moten, 33, Mountain Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, operatio nof vehicle without current plate.
• Aliyah Alexandria Nabors, 21, Willow Tree Terrace, Covington; theft by taking.
• Ledrakeous Dashun Nunn, 31, Windridge Drive, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Tychiana Nicole Reed, 28, Glen Hollow Drive, Rex; probation violation.
• Bernice Reid, 64, Social Circle Road, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Melody Denise Sanders, 54, Aiken Way, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Crystal Jay Sargent, 48, Mimosa Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, DUI - less safe.
• Zanoah Cherel Saunders, 23, Lake Valley Drive, Loganville; disorderly conduct.
• Eric Conrad Simpson, 45, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Antoine Emmery Smith, 22, Highgrove Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Willie Lee Smith, 53, Straphinge Trail, Covington; driving without a valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration.
• Luis Felipe Solis Aguirre, 27, Villa Rica Road, Villa Rica; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving without a valid license.
• Charles Dustin Strickland, 48, Centipede Drive, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Steven Lamar Teague Jr., 30, Dally Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe, improper exhaust system, no drivers license on person.
• Tommy Lee Valles, 40, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington; aggressive driving, reckless driving, speeding.
• Samuel Alwyn Weatherspoon, 24, Reserve Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Essence Monay Webb, 23, McGiboney Place, Covington; driving to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Imani Rene Webb, 24, Harmony Hills Drive, Lithonia; driver to use due care/proper use of radio of mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, no seat belts.
• Stephen Williams Jr., 33, Claremont Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude, improper lane usage, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
