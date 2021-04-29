The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for April 21-27, 2021:
• Everitt Pierce Campbell, 17, Covington, sexual battery against child under 16.
• Joe Kenneth Cartledge III, 37, Covington, aggravated assault; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Ethan Slade Harper, 17, Covington, carrying a weapon or long gun in unauthorized locations; possession and carrying concealed weapon without license - 1st offense - misdemeanor; possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age - 1st offense.
• Shelley Renee Haywood, 40, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); no proof of insurance; no seat belts (2 counts); parole violation.
• Richard Kenneth Hosch, 59, Key West, Fla., criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Bernardric Davonta Jackson, 17, Conyers, aggravated assault; false statements or writings; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age - 1st offense; tampering with evidence - misdemeanor.
• Christopher Jones, 25, Covington, burglary - 2nd degree (felony).
• Christopher Lee Kell, 21, Social Circle; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; reckless driving; speeding 35 to 44 over (90 mph in a 55 zone); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Charles Lamont Leftwich, 46, Covington, aggravated assault; aggravated cruelty to animals; criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; false imprisonment; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; reckless conduct; terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Cookie Deanna Lester, 47, probation violation.
• William Trey Patrick, 28, Monroe, aggravated battery; theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Carolos Ranger Quinones, 46, Covington, failure to appear; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Bryant Shenal Swift, 41, Conyers, probation violation.
• Katy Lorene Terrell, 37, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Mitchell Garrett Wilbanks, 32, Porterdale, criminal trespass - family violence.
• Turreze Danyell Blocker, 39, Conyers, hold for Landry County Sheriff's Office, La.
• Derek Ryan Claborn, 36, Covington, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Clint Eugene Edwards, 40, Covington, certification of registration; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; suspended, revoked or canceled registration.
• Courtney Crystal Garrett, 29, Covington, battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor.
• Keywond Quintrell Gilstrap, 17, Covington, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age - 1st offense; weapons in school safety zone.
• Michael Lee Munson, 46, Conyers, sextual battery - misdemeanor.
• Isaiah James Regal, 18, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tameka Bernice Robinson, 35, cruelty to children - 2nd degree (felony).
• Keith Lamar Smith, 50, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; DUI - driving under the influence of multiple substances; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident; open container (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Randi Leigh Smith, 41, Snellville, criminal trespass.
• Robert Lyburn Stanage, 53, Covington, failure to stop at stop sign; homicide by vehicle in 2nd degree - misdemeanor; vehicle turning left.
• Vinscon Ulrick Suggs, 25, Oxford, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Joseph Anthony Taylor, 31, Jonesboro, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Kentavis Calvin Terrell, 23, Covington, affixing tint to window or windshields; forgery - 1st degree.
• Kelvin Gerroid Yates, 30, Covington, battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor; criminal trespass - family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
