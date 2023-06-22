...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, southeast Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge,
Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Montgomery, Peach,
Pulaski, Putnam, Telfair, Twiggs, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson.
In east central Georgia, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Treutlen, Warren, Washington and
Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Clayton, Dawson, DeKalb,
Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe and White. In southeast
Georgia, Toombs. In west central Georgia, Macon, Schley, Sumter
and Taylor.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Soils remain saturated and streamflows remain elevated from
recent rainfall. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall
is expected through Friday evening, although localized higher
amounts remain possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from June 14 to June 20:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.