The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from April 26 to May 2:
• Diego Irely Alvarez, 17, Wilson Road, Covington; aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, reckless conduct.
• Tremayne Lenelle Anderson, 36, Johnson Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Brandon Lee Archer, 29, Hancock Road, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol less safe, endangering a child by DUI, improper lane usage.
• Jessica Martina Beckford, 30, Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Tucker; probation violation.
• Kelvin Beckham, 65, Nekoma Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Alquan Brown, 47, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Jason Matthews Burke, 46, East Forest Way, Oxford; aggravated battery.
• Gerald Lamar Evans, 24, Fairway Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• Phillip Stanley Fuller Sr., 67, Cowan Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Matthew Charles Hall, 43, Dry Pond Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Laron Kye Hill III, 39, Wrightsboro Road, Thomson; probation violation.
• William Nathaniel Jowers, 25, West Macedonia Church Road, Oxford; reckless conduct, simple battery.
• David Isaac Knight, 30, Fielder Road, Jonesboro; aggravated stalking, battery, probation violation.
• Kimberly Shawann Latimore, 35, Wellington Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, driving without a valid license, probation violation, theft by shoplifting.
• Aaron Hammond Lewis, 50, Lassiter Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Latasha Shyrelle Parker, 35, Medlin Street, Smyrna; failure to appear.
• Randy Alvin Pollard, 34, Rock Creek Court, Rex; driving without a valid license, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Andre Oneal Smith, 42, Homeless; possession of cocaine, probation violation.
• Christopher Allen Solomon, 39, Shadowbrooke Drive, Loganville; probation violation.
• Michael James Strickland, 28, Sapphire Court, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Tyrus Rashaad Thompson, 36, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Justin Allen Whitmer, 44, Parr Farm Road, Covington; public drunkenness, simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Christopher Arie Willcutt, 39, homeless; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to signal when turning.
• Bryant Lorenzo Willis Jr., 24, Lassiter Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, no proof of insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Richard Eldon Wood, 57, Northside Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Carlton Lewis Alexander Sr., 54, S. Deshon Road, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Mario Moren Ascencio, 33, Waterbury Drive, Lawrenceville; driving without a valid license.
• Omega Darnell Brown, 42, Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, Atlanta; violation of family violence order.
• Patrick Brown, 53, Fieldstone Lane, Covington; sexual battery.
• Jaquez Shi’mon Cobb, 18, Scouts Ridge Drive, Covington; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, following too closely, hit and run, too fast for conditions, wrong class of drivers license.
• Marsha Arlene Crawford, 52, Godfrey Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• James Talmadge Davis, 17, Belmont Way, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Alton Perry Decquir III, 21, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding.
• Deshay Ceon Dennis, 21, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield; theft by shoplifting.
• Jeffery Scott Dunn, 49, Heaton Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Hope Elizabeth Findley, 19, Walton Court, Social Circle; theft by shoplifting.
• James Andrew Gentry, 24, Malcom Road, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Betty Howard Griggs, 71, Godfrey Street, Oxford; theft by shoplifting.
• Victoria Ella Guay, 40, Old Bridge Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Kevin George Harris, 33, Avery Landing, Martinez; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Denzel Deondre Holmes, 28, Oak Manor Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Cohen Elizabeth Huff, 17, Polly Court, Covington; simple battery.
• James Daryl Hughes, 52, Sweetwater, Social Circle; move over law.
• Damon Todd James, 49, Carlton Trail, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Austin Tyler Jervis, 28, McGiboney Place, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• John Timothy Johnson, 38, Scott Drive, Winder; criminal trespass.
• Levi Wyatt Kingsley, 17, Magnolia Heights, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Jazsmine Little, 18, Pinst Circle, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Shawn Patrick McLaughlin, 25, Morris Drive, Covington; reckless conduct.
• Daniel Merino Mendoza, 33, Ridge Road, Covington; battery, obstructing or hindering person making emergency telephone call.
• Michael Brad Mitchell, 39, Clay Road, Monticello; contributing to the delinquency or a minor, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving.
• Andre Christopher Moultrie, 30, Lanta Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, impeding traffic flow, improper lane usage.
• George O’Bryant Jr., 54, E. Espinosa Street, Augusta; probation violation.
• Miguel Jeremias Perez-Lopez, 30, Old Norcross Tucker, Tucker; driving without a license/no license on file, improper lane usage.
• Tonny Ivan Perry, 61, 1st. Avenue, Covington; false report of theft or conversion of motor vehicle, hit and run.
• Jeanna Marie Powers, 39, Turner Lake Road, Covington; pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Lianna Letitia Restal-Harrison, 23, Biltmore Trace, Lithonia; failure to appear.
• Sharlina Lakeisha Ridley, 21, Atlanta Highway, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Gyuanni Jamaria Robinson, 19, Meadows Lane, Social Circle; driving without a valid license.
• Anthony John Rodriguez, 56, Jackson Highway, Covington; failure to appear.
• Mike Saintil, 28, Cardinal Lake Circle, Duluth; duty to report accident, no proof of insurance.
• Francisco Javier Salazar-Machen, 40, Oyo Hotel, Covington; driving without a valid license, registration and license requirements.
• Brian Alan Seabolt, 45, Greenwood Circle, Oxford; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, noise violation.
• Lindsey Nicole Selman, 38, Gaithers Road, Mansfield; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, false statements, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving.
• Taylor Madison Sherman, 22, Jeff Cook Road, Mansfield; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Phillip Rashard Shropshire, 29, City Pond Road, Covington; battery.
• Cierra Raeshon Thornton, 23, Christian Woods Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault.
• April Michelle Turner, 39, Scott Drive, Winder; criminal trespass.
• Socrates Emanual Veliotis, 46, Legion Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Terranjha Rashaad Isaiah Young, 21, Horseshoe Drive, Covington; battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery.
