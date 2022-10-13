The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Oct. 5 to Oct. 12:
• Andrew E. Ballinger, 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Amarita Sophia Boles, 33, Pierce Brenen Court, Lawrenceville; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Jazzlyn Shea Bursey, 28, Lightwood Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Raphael Alexander Chapman, 34, Gladview Parkway, Stone Mountain; probation violation.
• Ernest Quintares Clark, 38, Rock Quarry Road, Stockbridge; probation violation.
• Tevin Ladarrius Cooper, 30, Stacia Drive, Covington; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, no seat belts, open container.
• Eric Malcome Corley, 37, Kinnett Road, Covington; parole violation.
• Christopher James Dove, 41, Stanton Road, Conyers; aggravated stalking - two counts.
• Idris Aleem English, 28, Old Louisville Road, Augusta; probation violation.
• William Carl English III, 36, Damascus Road, Toccoa; probation violation.
• Michael Lane Galloway, 51, Oak Hill Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Joe Louis Glass, 68, Almon Church Road, Covington; simple assault, terroristic threats and acts - two counts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Marquavion Antonius Grier, 40, Bent Pine Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Johnathon Patrick Hansen, 27, Skyview Drive, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Donterrius Antjuan Hurst, 40, Oakbrook Lane, Covington; aggravated assault, brake lights and turn signals required, criminal trespass, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent of warden, DUI - drugs, failure to yield right of way turning left, fleeing or attempting to elude, kidnapping, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement, probation violation.
• Donald McFadden Johnson, 60, Pinewood Drive, Milledgeville; probation violation.
• Reshad Lameriz Johnson, 35, Curry Circle, Conyers; probation violation.
• Joseph Wayne Little, 33, Calhoun Road, Monticello; probation violation.
• James Randall Lollis, 31, Harlin Court, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts, cruelty to children, simple battery.
• Alexa Lashaye McFarland, 21, Harvick Circle, Stockbridge; failure to appear.
• Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 21, Vinson Highway, Milledgeville; criminal trespass, public drunkenness.
• Malik Ja’Quez Montgomery, 21, Lark Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Juan M. Naranjo-Lucatero, 37, 35th Avenue, Yakima, Wash.; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker, 26, homeless; disorderly conduct, simple battery against police officer, law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer.
• Gary Joshua Penton, 31, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Richard Alen Perkins, 57, Cedar Ridge Trail, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• James Stacy Phillips, 51, Forest Way, Oxford, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
• Staton Preston Rimes, 26, homeless; driving while license suspended or revoked, rape, sexual battery.
• Michael Rossi Rooks, 57, Clark Street, Covington; failure to appear.
• Glennelious Jamal Rosser, 35, Treelodge Parkway, Sandy Springs; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving, suspended/revoked/cancelled registration.
• Timothy Lee Singleton, 35, Broad Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Curtis James Larry Smith, 27, North Broad Street, Porterdale; aggravated assault, criminal trespass, false imprisonment.
• Stephen Snow, 41, Evans Mill Road, Lithonia; driving while license suspended or revoked, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Donovan Paul Thompson, 26, Wilson Road, Griffin; failure to appear.
• Veronica Loanna Veal, 26, Cherry Ridge Boulevard, Decatur; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Devan Ray Voyles, 44, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher Finley Waid, 29, Adams Road, Covington; criminal attempt, theft by taking.
• Eddie Demon Weatherspoon, 27, Azalea Drive, Covington; battery.
• Markell Devon Barnes, 30, Pair Four Court, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Justin Tyler Beck, 32, Somerset Drive, Covington; aggravated cruelty to animals, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Cornelius Reshad Betts, 26, Richmond Circle, Atlanta; DUI- drugs/less safe, speeding.
• Jaylen Mauricus Brown, 17, Chapman Way, Covington; simple assault - four counts.
• Marcus Anthony Clayton, 37, Cypress Drive, Covington; abandonment of dependent child.
• Damian Jarnell Dorsey, 36, Diamondhead Drive, Diamondhead, Miss.; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Brandon Dakota Egnor, 27, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Daryah Atoya Eldridge, 18, Morning Dew, Conyers; DUI - drugs, no seat belts.
• Kaile Danielle Evans, 26, Camden Place, Covington; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - two counts.
• Jonathan Corey Knight, 38, Spruce Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Jasmin Lagares, 40, Sara Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Shekinah Faye Lamb, 22, White Oak Street, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Duane Anthony Marshall, 44, Marbut Farms Terrace, Lithonia; battery.
• Crissy Lee Martin, 41, Windchester Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, speeding.
• Ronnie Lee Moss, 52, Fourth Avenue, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jessica Renee Norrington, 31, Richards Chapel Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Brandon Donaldo Ortega, 28, Jonesboro Road, Atlanta; disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Naja Zakiya Parks, 24, Morningside Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Yazeed Yasir Richardson, 19, Homewood Drive, Riverdale; speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Randall Eugene Rowland Jr., 33, Tilson Road, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, duty to report accident.
• Victor Manuel Sanchez-Cortez, 58, Oaklake Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely.
• Florentino Tzintzun-Paniagua, 61, White Oak Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol.
• Mario Alberto Perez Villavicencio, 53, Access Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe, no seat belts.
• Destiny Latrice Wade, 24, Kirkland Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
