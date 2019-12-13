The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Kayla Kaaliyah Bolick, 25, Birmingham, Ala., probation violation.
• Nicolas Adam Boutelle, 24, Wildflower Trail, Oxford, battery, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Rafaell Crawford, 35, Eatonton, driving while license is suspended or revoked, parking in handicapped zone.
• Jeonni Lumille Cunningham, 18, Wellington Ridge, contributing to delinquency of minor.
• Nicholas Earl Favors, 19, Clifford Circle, Newborn, aggravated assault (5).
• Danny Dean Fitts, 63, Jackson, probation violation.
• John Wesley Grooms, 49, Clarkston, probation violation.
• Imani Sher’ree Hackney, Conyers, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Glenda Marie Durden Hawk, 41, Poplar Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Lance Sinclair Johnson, 50, Conyers, probation violation.
• Fennell Leavy III, 19, Snellville, battery, burglary - 1st degree - F, robbery.
• Levi Maddox Jr., 40, Harmony Place, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Tuvorius Arnex Mender, 33, Sampson Court, battery - FV, criminal trespass - FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Stephanie Dawn Minton, 47, Jonesboro, probation violation.
• Joseph Roy Newberry, 31, E. Richardson Street, Oxford, probation violation.
• Robert Russell Perren III, 26, Macedonia Road, burglary - 1st degree - F.
• Courtney Carlos Preston, 33, S. Main Street, Covington, probation violation.
• Tony Bernard Ranger, 61, West Street, possession and use of drug-related objects, sexual battery, aggravated sexual battery.
• Reginald Edwin Robinson, 27, Kennesaw, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Kala Marie Sanders, 29, Emerald Drive, probation violation.
• Rashawn Clifton Sibbley, 26, Clarkston, disorderly conduct.
• Barry Kurtis Taylor, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Ariana Yvette Willis, 24, Arbor Lake Drive, criminal trespass - FV.
• Terrence Lamar Adams, 33, Bypass Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Camar Le’Andre Alcorn, 19, Pebble Boulevard, robbery: sudden snatching.
• Gene Earl Alliston Jr., 58, Providence Drive, battery - FV.
• James Wesley Brooks, 57, Geiger Street, driving without valid license.
• Clifton Randall Burns, 36, Ituha Court, criminal trespass.
• Brandon Nicholas Cash, 19, Huntington Place, discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Nicholas Antwaine Clark, 36, Tew Lane, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree - FV, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Robert Loui Crowe, 44, Laurel Way, terroristic threats and acts - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jesse Newton Dickerson III, 63, Myrtle Grove Lane, public drunk.
• Oral Dwayne Dorn Jr., 43, White Birch Drive, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, terroristic threats and acts - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Christopher D’Juan Duncan, 29, Fairburn, DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, instruction permits and temporary licenses.
• Shannon Montana Forshee, 24, Navajo Trail, simple battery - FV.
• Michael Anthony Fuoco, 35, Loganville, simple battery.
• Daniel Guerrero, 19, Hidden Branch Way, contributing to delinquency of minor (4), loitering or prowling.
• Demetrius Rashaad Hall, 29, Ascott Trace, battery on an unborn child, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Zebedee J. Hyman, 26, Bede Drive, battery - FV.
• Jacoby Eugene Lawson, 17, Green Way, contributing to delinquency of minor (4), loitering or prowling.
• Colton Wade McEvers, 20, Gaithers Road, Mansfield, disorderly conduct, simple assault.
• Shelia Maria Reynolds, 60, Atlanta, disorderly conduct.
• Domenico Deshawn Roddy Jr., 18, Dairy Land Drive, contributing to delinquency of minor (4), loitering or prowling.
• Sylvester Oliver Scarebrook, 50, Jefferson Village Drive, driving without valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Lorenzo Laman Stanley, 26, Nixon Circle, criminal trespass, driving without valid license, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Ashaki Irene Stinson, 47, Grayson, probation violation.
• Caitlin Ann Tuck, 24, Emory Street, Oxford, drugs not in original container, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (percocet).
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence