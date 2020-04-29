The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Keyenna Resha Brinkley, 38, Green Commons Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Jaleel Dionte Butler, 26, Tara Way, battery - two counts, obstructing or hindering emergency medical workers.
• Cody Lashawn Carter, 28, White Birch Drive, aggravated stalking.
• Ahjadin D’Shon Hebert Grigg, 20, Oak Hill Drive, participation in criminal gang activity; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts; unlawful possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil.
• Melissa Arnetta Johnson, 32, Parkway Drive, Lithonia, driving while license suspended or revoked - M, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, homicide by vehicle in first degree - F, murder, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Jeremiah Anthony Kiefert, 18, Wisteria Boulevard, battery - FV, M, criminal damage to property - second degree.
• Jonathan Kirkland, 35, homeless, aggravated assault, disobeying a traffic control device, driving without a license or no license on file, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, improper lane useage, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property - F, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Davina Hand Knight, 54, Sigman Road, Conyers, probation violation.
• Martinez Davante McGinty, 27, homeless, harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Anthony Tyrone Ross, 50, Waterford Road, probation violation.
• Emmanuel Edward Simms, 19, Crestmark Boulevard, Lithia Springs, participation in criminal gang activity; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts; unlawful possession of 20 ounces or less of l ow THC oil.
• Jer’kye Donyai’ Thomas, 17, Hampton Club Way, Lithonia, participation in criminal gang activity; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts; unlawful possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil.
• D’Andre Trecell Wilson-Epps, 29, Turner Street, aggravate assault - five counts; criminal damage to property - first degree, two counts; pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another; possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; probation violation - two counts; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon - two counts; reckless conduct - two counts.
• William Clayton Few, 20, Linchburg Road, Eatonton, battery - FV, M, cruelty to children - third degree.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.