The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Jibraan Abdurahman Ahmad, 27, Hometowne Studios, Covington; disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
• Jeffery Lewis Beans Jr., 25, Rex; probation violation.
• Anthony Andrew Branch-Aberdeen, 29, Old Covington Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jonathon Deron Brown, 48, Church Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude, open container, reckless driving, speeding, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Nasiha Lorraine Callum, 29, Tony Valley Drive, Conyers; contempt of court.
• Derek Ryan Claborn, 36, West Sycamore Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol, stopping, standing or parking, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Shavonta Queyonia Cole, 29, Mabry Farms Court, Covington; DUI, speeding.
• Liston Kenron Desouza, 48, Flowers Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, parole violation.
• Jason Lee Driver, 41, Salem Road, Covington; criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, probation violation, ttheft by taking.
• Bethany Ann Golden, 24, County Line road, Covington; simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Rachel Lea Hamilton, 39, Hazelbrand Road, Covington; gilving false name or birthday, possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drug, probation violation, trafficking in methamphetamine.
• Wayne Anthony Hughes, 56, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, probation violation.
• James Richard Ingram III, 30, Brighton Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Larry Willie James, 62, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, parole violation.
• Joshua Allen McBerry, 34, homeless; probation violation.
• Wayne Lenard McKinley, 34, Turnberry Place, Lithonia; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Bryant Keith Molley, 25, Tony Valley, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Angela Lee Nelson, 49, Ventura Street, Statham; probation violation.
• Jeremy Quintez Pullins, 35, Broken Branch Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Jose Daniel Rivera-Sanchez, 39, Henderrson Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, probation violation.
• Vashanon Dasha Robinson, 43, Briar Hill Lane, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, hit and run, improper lane usage, probation violation.
• Steven Cadet Smith Jr., 30, Magnolia Street, Porterdale; aggravated stalking, violation of bond order.
• Ashley Reid Strawn, 34, County Road 213, Mansfield; probation violation.
• Randy Lyne Venable, 35, Mount Zion Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Darren Ray Waddell, 38, Odom Street, Covington; trafficking methamphetamine.
• Christopher Jerrod Williams, 44, Lackey Street, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Trevar Darrell Brawner, 37, Settlers Grove Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, open container.
• Michael Wayne Browder, 52, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; failure to appear.
• Equonda Shantai Brown, 37, Breadwood Trace, Ellenwood; disorderly conduct.
• Hernandez Emetrio Castizo, 45, Alcovy Road, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Sharifa Monique Chambers, 39, Robin Road, Covington; forgery, deposit account fraud.
• Wesley Devon Cutter, 22, Hemlock Street, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Alton Perry Decquir III, 19, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; no seat belts, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Shereaka Nashay Desouza, 46, Flowers Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Jaime Galvan, 38, North Cherokee Road, Social Circle; DUI - less safe, vehicle turning left.
• Johnny Michael Gilbert, 43, Church Way, Loganville; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Amanda Kathleen Goins, 38, Pebble Court, Columbus; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - drugs.
• Jacob Taylor Hendrix, 24, Aspen Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Ja’Quon O’Neil Hill, 21, Eastern Sunrise Lane, Decatur; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• James Donald Hogan, 31, Ga. Highway 42, Jenkinsburg; fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, no proof of insurance.
• Cornelius Jose Landburg, 48, Greenville Circle, Covington; criminal trespass, public drunkenness.
• Jermaine Antonio Lopez, 37, Hidden Branches Way, Covington; DUI- alcohol less safe, improper lane usage, stop signs and yield signs, too fast for conditions.
• Shawn Daniel Modarelli, 48, Hoglen Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Mark Anthony Rodgers, 27, Howell Drive, Locust Grove; DUI - alcohol less safe, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance.
• Vincent Stephenson, 53, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Aliyah Marie Terrell, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Travious Vernon Watson, 24, Goshawk Walk, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Caron Daniel Witzel, 19, Shellbark Drive, McDonough; theft by taking.
