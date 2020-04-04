The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Jamal Antoine Barnes, 32, Cornus Drive, Battery — FV, cruelty to children — third degree, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Michael Wayne Christian, 45, Rankin Road, Watkinsville, probation violation.
♦ Michael Andre Conley, 35, Lassiter Drive, Ellenwood, probation violation.
♦ Loomis Joe Edmonds, 30, East McIntosh Road, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ David Lamar Ewing Jr., 39, McDonald Road, improper stopping on highway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — M, Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
♦ Christopher Marquis Farley, 31, Henderson Mill Road, Mansfield, probation violation.
♦ Matthew Charles Hall, 40, Dry Pond Road, entering auto or motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ D’Angelo Bacardi Haney, 17, Collier Street, aggravated assault — six counts, reckless conduct — six counts.
♦ Andrew Eugene Haywood, 20, Covington, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Sheila Lotitia Hurst, 54, Dorothy Lane, aggravated assault — FV.
♦ Steven Matthew Mooney, 28, Live Oak Loop, Ellaville, probation violation.
♦ Ethan Paul Richard, 21, Gum Creek Circle, Oxford, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — M.
♦ Alfred Richard Riley, 53, Meadowbrook Court, aggravated stalking.
♦ Larry Demond Robinson, 20, homeless, burglary — F, criminal damage to property — second degree — FVA, failure to appear for finger-printable charge — M, stalking — FV.
♦ William Allan Shaidi, Ray Street, 37, Riverdale, failure to appear.
♦ Johnathan Andre Sims, 44, Dave Bailey Road, Flovilla, probation violation.
♦ Deandre Monte Bailey, 28, Galahad Court, Ellenwood, financial transaction card fraud.
♦ Debbie Michelle Cartledge, 41, Alcovy Way, battery — FV, M.
♦ Tammy LaRaine Holloway, 48, Indian Creek Circle, battery — FV, M.
♦ Donald Christopher Lyle, 62, Gum Creek Road, Oxford, child molestation, aggravated child molestation.
♦ Elijah Omarie McClendon, 17, Emory Way, Oxford, disorderly conduct, driving without a valid license — M, failure to stop at stop sign, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
