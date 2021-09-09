The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Henry Bert Adams, 74, Knights Circle, Covington; aggravated assault, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
• James O’neal Allen, 51, Allard Court, Madison; probation violation.
• Jontavius Cortez Brown, 29, Allen Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children, theft by taking.
• Keith Edward Dortch, 50, Crestwood Trail, Loganville; probation violation.
• Eugene Durham, 56, Pine Street, Porterdale; child support default, probation violation.
• Dontay Ramon Dyson, 19, Scott Boulevard, Forest Park; entering auto, loitering or prowling.
• Zachary Taylor Haedike, 31, Cowan Road, Covington; limited driving permits for certain offenders, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Ethan Slade Harper, 18, Dunning Keep, Covington; aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit crime, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Bryan Christopher Harris, 22, Mountain View Terrace, Covington; aggravated assault, armed robbery, burglary, crossing guardlines with weapons, drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking auto, theft by taking.
• Michael Le’Malcom Johnson, 29, Cheyenne Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - four counts, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
• Kelly Nicholas Jones, 41, Wellington Drive, Covington; battery.
• Jonathtan Najay Joseph, 30, 106th Avenue Pines, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
• J’Calah Bernae Kinsey, 21, Hollywood, Fla.; possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving property stolen in another state, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Ronald Joseph Miller, 45, Mill Street, Covington; battery.
• Bryson Fe’Dell Monroe, 34, Spencer Street, Atlanta; rape.
• Kimberly Manus Shrouder, 31, Cowan Road, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Johnathon Xavier Simmons, 21, Lakeside Pointe, Conyers; aggravated assault, armed robbery, criminal trespass, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Quincy Anthony Tuggle, 47, Manderly Way, Covington; probation violation, failure to appear.
• David Bryant Walker, 34, Piper Road, Covington; simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Cameron Dante Williams, 33, Myrtle Grove Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• JaQuan Lamar Benton, 17, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Omega Darnell Brown, 41, Hamilton Holmes Drive, Atlanta; aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children - two counts, criminal trespass.
• Kevin Andre Curtis, 53, Overbrook Drive, Smyrna; driver to use due care proper use of radio or mobile phone, DUI - alcohol, reckless driving, speeding.
• Dennis McClain Ellis, 37, Pinecrest, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kevon Marvin Grant, 18, Riverwalk Farms Parkway, Covington; driving without a license on file, too fast for conditions.
• Brittany Nicole Green, 30, Nicole Drive, Hampton; burglary, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children.
• Deanna Dawn Hanley, 37, Creek Bottom Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Dominique Shaquille Harris, 25, Cheyenne Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Elissa Ann Hunter, 58, Kirkland Road, Covington; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, simple battery.
• Megan Amber Hutchinson, 29, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children, duty to report accident, no proof of insurance.
• Jason Walter Kimbrough, 45, Malvern Street, Memphis, Tenn.; alteration of license plates/improper license plate, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance.
• Liphe Lee, 18, Highgate Trail, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Dashoun Kharishakeem Mumford, 29, West Adrian Circle, Conyers; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol or drugs, open container in passenger area, reckless driving, speeding.
• Christian Markel Rosser, 23, Sterling Lakes Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
• Kevin Ray Shedd, 53, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; criminal trespass.
• Kantravious Javaris Smith, 28, Fields Creek Way, Covington; aggravated assault, cruelty to children.
• Tia Lawanda Starks, 18, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Austin Wayne Whitehead, 32, Lower Jersey Road, Covington; failure to appear municipal bench warrant.
