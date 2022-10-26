The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:
• Stanquethia Deshuna Anderson, 33, Main Street, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Richard Lee Autry, 33, Spring Court, Newborn; probation violation.
• Alexander Lee Belcher, 33, U.S. Highway 278, Social Circle; criminal trespass, entering auto.
• Christopher Lee Bernal, 55, Henderson Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Phillip Brian Blackstock, 42, Dearing Woods Court, Covington; contempt of court.
• Kristen Shakira Blake, 32, Salem Glen Way, Conyers; criminal damage to property.
• Kenneth James Blash, 33, Allenwood Road, Milledgeville; probation violation.
• Kodi Dejuan Brown, 43, Shepherd Road, Conyers; aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, willful obstruction of law enforcement - six counts.
• James Thad Childers, 49, Carole Drive, Oxford; probation violation.
• Jason Edward Dunlap, 45, Patrol Road, Forsyth; criminal trespass.
• Antonio Demetrius Elam, 28, Meadowcreek Drive, Norcross; probation violation.
• Kenneth Lee Farrow, 32, Forrest Lake Drive, Covington; false report of a crime, insurance fraud, theft by conversion.
• Ava Mariu Garmen, 17, Summer Lane, Covington; battery, disrupting public school.
• Khalil Marshaun Jackson, 27, Tamers Court, Covington; aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, DUI -drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked, interference with government property, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, speeding.
• Jimmy Lee Jones, 30, Lumby Drive, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Qualatheum Jamerius Lackey, 18, Ridge Avenue, Covington; aggravated assault - 10 counts, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Damontre Rakeem McKnight, 24, Justin Court, Covington; criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jonathan Deon Morehead, 34, Hank Aaron DRive, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Constance Louise Morgan, 63, Surrey Trail, Conyers; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, simple battery.
• Jamar Queshaun Patterson, 27, Mincy Way, Covington; probation violation.
• Mar’Kecia Druenae Peoples, 17, West Bradford Court, Covington; battery, disrupting public school.
• Lamar Wesson Phillips, 37, Wilshire Walk, Covington; probation violation.
• Quintavious Darion Reed, 19, Avonlea Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, aggressive driving, armed robbery, duty to report accident, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, speeding in school zone, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Isaias Alfredo Samayoa, 36, West Street, Covington; child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• Daniel Ray Seay, 37, Mote Crossing Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Kenyatta Leshawn Smith, 33, Ember Drive, Decatur; probation violation.
• Mark Douglas Smith, 58, Access Road, Covington; battery.
• Wesley Donald Stephens III, 31, First, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jimmy Jamene Thomas, 47, Lester Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Michael Angelo Valles, 30, Lindsey Way, Social Circle; battery, criminal trespass.
• Zachary Allen Vaught, 36, Homeless; criminal trespass, vandalism to place of worship.
• Quincy Jamarcus White, 19, Gum Tree Court, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Stephen Mandre Williams, 37, Wellington Way, Jonesboro, theft by receiving.
• Kaleb Lee Aaron, 19, Hunters Trce, Covington; theft by receiving.
• Tabatha Lashan Bell, 42, Classic Drive, Conyers; forgery.
• Gary Lamar Blackmon, 47, Fair Lane Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Jorge Alberto Bocanegra-Gomez, 40, San Jose Trail, Jonesboro; driving while license suspended or revoked, notice of change of address or name, speeding.
• Joshua Bret Cochran, 39, Ga. Highway 142, Covington; criminal trespass.
• John Levi Cook, 39, Red Oak Road, Maysville; affray.
• Don’ta Alfonso Dabney, 33, Navajo Trail, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Deshundrick Antwan Dennis, 22, Rosewood Circle, Covington; simple battery.
• Jerel Benjamin Dickens, 50, Grier Drive, McDonough; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
• Jaysee Alexis Fallin, 28, Jackson Lake Road, Mansfield; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
• Sir Darius M. Fowler, 19, Windsong Drive, Covington; theft by taking.
• Travis lee Freeman, 37, Salem Meadows, Covington; criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Secric Demalle Green, 52, Forray Drive, Covington; battery, violation of Family Violence order.
• Conner Wade Hobbs, 25, Idlewood Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Lyric Diamond Lashay Holloway, 27, Genesis Parkway, McDonough; affray, disorderly conduct.
• Terrica Shiquil Johnson, 29, Sheppard Road, Stone Mountain; DUI - drugs.
• Javarrius Daunte Legarde, 19, Bowen Way, Porterdale; failure to appear.
• Quineca Maggie Lockwood, 32, West Street, Covington; disorderly conduct.
• Chad Douglas Maughon, 34, Spring Court, Newborn; theft by shoplifting.
• Vanisa E. Mayers, 35, Turner Lake Circle; public drunkenness.
• Howell Coy McKenzey, 85, Johnson Street, Newborn; criminal damage to property.
• Michael Brandon Morgan, 26, Lakeside Circle, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Erin Francise Raatz, 51, Kinnett Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Anthony Ricardo Raybourne, 53, Cranbrook Way, Covington; speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Nedege Raybourne, 52, Cranbrook Way, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tamya Shunta Nicole Robinson, 18, Greenway Drive, Covington; affray.
• Phillip James Snow, 50, Cowan Road, Covington; child molestation.
• De’Yonce Unique Thomas, 21, Greenway Drive, Covington; affray.
• Donna Maria Thomas, 58, Greenway Drive, Covington; affray.
• Donnie Lewis Ware, 29, Arrowhead Boulevard, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Christine Jolila Whiting, 57, David Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Jerry Lee Wiley, 34, First Avenue, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
• Daniel Osasumwen Wilson, 27, Glen Echo Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
