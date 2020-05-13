The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Jessquarius Cornelius Benton, 27, Tara Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Tommy Lee Craft Jr., 31, Highway 213, theft by receiving stolen property - F, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Melvin O’Neal Curry, 49, Ga. Highway 142 N., aggravated assault, simple battery - FV.
• Jeffery Domino III, 24, Lakeside Circle, probation violation.
• Hannah Nicole Green, 23, Mills Drive, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine; sale, distribute, display, provide to minor drug-related object (second offense).
• Christopher Lathal Gregory, 40, City Pond Road, possession of firearm of knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Johnathon Patrick Hansen, 25, Commons Drive, simple battery against police officer/dog/corrections or detention officer, burglary - F, criminal damage to property - second degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• George William Levett, 24, Milstead Avenue, Conyers, housed for other agency.
• Allan Mathura, 47, Roseberry Lane, aggravated stalking - F.
• John Robert Parker, 66, Cowan Road, battery - FV. M.
• George Henry Roe Jr., 65, Briscoe Street, robbery by sudden snatch.
• Isaiah Dewayne Seay, 18, Allen Drive, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs; driving without a valid license - M; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F; improper passing; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; no proof of insurance; operation of vehicle without current license plate; probation violation; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Demetrius Jerome Smith, 32, Mountain View Drive, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a conficted felon.
• Shaquida Corlette Cooper, 28, Spillers Drive, aggravated assault.
• Nathan Christopher Dwight, 32, Harvey Wood Drive, criminal damage to property - FV, second degree, cruelty to children - third degree.
• Marvin Philip King, 59, Bent Pine Court, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Wilbert Charles Morrison, 59, Thrash Street, aggravated assault, cruelty to children - third degree, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Siyadah Iman Perry, 25, Country Club Road, Conyers, cruelty to children - third degree.
• Odela Lamar Thurman, 36, Piccadilly Square, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of cocaine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
