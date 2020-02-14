The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Jared McKinzie Biggers, 30, Oak Hill Circle, parole violation.
♦ Veronica Lynn Black, 28, Settlers Grove Road, DUI — alcohol, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, stopping, standing or parking outside business or residence.
♦ Kayla Michelle Bone, 30, homeless, probation violation.
♦ Robert Huliet Boyd III, 54, 3rd Avenue, Mansfield, loitering or prowling, violation of family violence order.
♦ Kenya Burks, 41, Peachtree City, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (THC wax), possession of Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana (2), receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, trafficking — 160 oz. or more low THC oil, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Wendell Harrison Combs, 45, Madison, probation violation.
♦ Tyler Jordan Copeland, 19, Ann Court, criminal trespass.
♦ Jordan Faith Dailey, 24, Old Concord Drive, battery — FV, terroristic threats and acts — F, theft by taking — M.
♦ Jessica Nicole Desrosiers, 18, Arbor Lakes Drive, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Joshua Matthew Epps, 23, Rutledge, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Aaron Leonard Gadson, 29, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
♦ Harvey Eugene Grantham Jr., 42, Augusta, probation violation.
♦ Ricky Lamar Heath, 48, Frontier Drive, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Lauren Gale Higdon, 28, Madison, probation violation.
♦ Keyonta Neki Hines, 42, Decatur, burglary — 2nd degree — F.
♦ Anthony Christopher Hood, 49, Dove Point, disorderly conduct.
♦ Reggie Allen Hunter, 40, Covington, aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Dalton Thomas Kamplain, 19, Monticello, probation violation.
♦ Taleisha Lynn Krieger, 34, Winston, probation violation.
♦ Horace Dontrell Livingston, 34, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
♦ Dinael Omar LopezVelasquez, 28, Duluth, sexual battery — M.
♦ Erica Lynn McIntyre, 33, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Billy John Mims, 46, Meadowview Terrace, Oxford, aggravated stalking.
♦ Christopher George Phillips, 35, Ga. Highway 162, probation violation.
♦ David Howard Pitts, 56, S. Fulton Street, Newborn, probation violation.
♦ Jeremy Jarodde Porter, 26, Decatur, burglary — 1st degree — F.
♦ Shandrika Zeresa Rhodes-Grier, 27, Spruce Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
♦ Darrick Dewane Rockmore, 30, Allen Drive, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Kenneth John Schafer, 58, Broad Street, Porterdale, theft by receiving stolen property — F.
♦ Quenada Quenyarn Sims, 32, Saratoga Court, probation violation.
♦ Amanda Kashi Smith, 50, Rivercrest Lane, willful interference with emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence.
♦ Jason Alan Tate, 39, Monroe, battery, parole violation.
♦ Damon Alexander Turner, 53, Ga. Highway 36, aggravated stalking.
♦ Anthony Guinn Underwood, 44, Ga. Highway 36, probation violation.
♦ Robin Kay Walker, 62, Henderson Drive, probation violation.
♦ Aaron Hunter Wilder, 17, Waters Edge Lane, criminal trespass.
♦ Saevion Mark Williams, 17, Spring Lake Terrace, criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal trespass.
♦ Jerald Ralph Woomer, 46, Woodcrest Drive, probation violation.
♦ Travonn Tshombe Young, 29, Saddlebrook Court, driving while license is suspended or revoked, probation violation.
♦ Alexis Gonzalo Aguilar, 24, Leafstone Drive, public indecency
♦ Lorrodiqus Lenard Blackwell, 26, Durden Circle, Oxford, driving without valid license, no seat belts.
♦ Steven Michael Bowen, 30, Nixon Circle, battery — FV.
♦ Curtis Lee Bussey Jr., 38, Fairway Trail, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Cody Lashawn Carter, 28, White Birch Drive, probation violation.
♦ Cory Michael Castillo, 30, Skyline Drive, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Eric Dale Cureton, 49, Timberline Court, Mansfield, DUI — alcohol, speeding — 15-24 over.
♦ Kadiatou Kadija Diallo, 48, Fieldview Lane, disorderly conduct.
♦ Shannon Durden, 55, Pine Needle Drive, theft of lost/mislaid property — M.
♦ Shantell Shawaner Freeman, 25, Moore Street, cruelty to children — 1st degree, simple battery.
♦ David Wayne Glover Jr., 19, Conyers, aggravated sodomy.
♦ Kameron Laurence Griffith, 17, Jericho Drive, burglary — 1st degree — F.
♦ Skylaranne Marie Harris, 19, Betty Ann Lane, theft by taking — F.
♦ Tyla Shea Henry, 25, Conyers, disorderly conduct, DUI — drugs, too fast for conditions, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Wachovia Antonio Holland, 28, Moore Street, Oxford, cruelty to children — 1st degree, simple battery.
♦ Takeeka Shurae Hunnicutt, 41, Madison, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Alicia Nicole Kentish, 17, Saddlebrook, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Mark Eugene Knight, 24, Rutledge, DUI — alcohol, driving on divided highways crossing median.
♦ Wendell Hunter Myers, 26, N. Dearing Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no seat belts, speeding in school zone.
♦ Joshua Lee Ogletree. 38, Rutledge, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree, cruelty to children — 3rd degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway or street.
♦ Jamar Queshaun Patterson, 24, Five Oaks Drive, driving without headlights in dark, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Rodney Phillips Penn, 70, Madison, aggravated assault.
♦ Frank Bernard Prideaux, 37, Monticello Street, battery — FV.
♦ Kemoy Marcus Prince, 19, Windcrest Drive, disorderly conduct.
♦ Omarie Corie Prince, 17, Windcrest Drive, disorderly conduct.
♦ Tamara Gayle Reyneke, 59, 4th Avenue, DUI — alcohol and drugs, open container. stop signs and yield signs.
♦ Rabiah Afiya Riley, 35, Windcrest Drive, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of minor.
♦ Araceli Marinez Rodriguez, 34, Access Road, driving without valid license.
♦ Anthony Tyrone Ross, 50, Waterford Road, criminal trespass.
♦ Desmond Jackson Slaughter, 18, Trelawney Circle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, instruction permits and temporary license, reckless driving.
♦ Rebecca Berlena Smith, 53, Monticello, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunk.
♦ Erica Leigh Thompson, 45, Monroe, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Nacyely A. Torres, 39, Columbus, driving without valid license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no driver’s license on person, no proof of insurance.
♦ Damon Alexander Turner, 53, Ga. Highway 36, violation of TPO.
♦ Alex Anthony Wilkins, 18, Camerons Way, disorderly conduct.
♦ Galvin Demarco Williams, 30, Branchwood Drive, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
