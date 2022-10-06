The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:
• Keith Lorenzo Baisden, 42, Blackwell Street, Covington; child support default - three counts.
• Rebecca Kay Bales, 47, Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah; failure to appear.
• Mikiah Simone Barnes, 21, Queensland Lane, Covington; aggravated assault, failure to stop at stop sign, hit and run, improper backing.
• Anthony Devon Bradley, 27, Clyattville Nankin, Valdosta; probation violation.
• Jjuan Joel Cannon, 30, Greenway Cove, Covington; enticing a child for indecent purposes, probation violation.
• Don Edwin Casper, 42, Hardwood Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Jennifer Annette Clark, 40, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Terrell Markecius Crowder, 31, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington; probation violation, financial transaction card fraud.
• Noah Bruce Digh, 24, Airline Road, McDonough; probation violation.
• Jennifer Ann Dixon, 38, Emory Street, Oxford; probation violation.
• Christopher Evan Fuerst, 32, Irwin Bridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• John Joseph Furtney, 59, Turner Lake Circle; aggravated assault.
• Darrell Lashawn Green, 55, homeless; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Ashton Diaunte Grier, 31, Green Acres Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Christal Deshai Guthrie, 44, Kestrel Circle, Covington; false statements/writings - 11 counts.
• Anitra Denise Hart, 46, Mountainview Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Andrew Eugene Haywood, 23, Oak Grove Road, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated assault, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, improper lane usage, interference with government property.
• Ivette Marquez, 43, Meadowlark Drive, Conyers; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, possession of drug-related objects, no seat belts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, probation violation.
• Kelly Christopher Marshman, 44, Peachtree Road, Atlanta; driving without a valid license, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding.
• Daquonaris Mauquez Mathis, 28, Eagles Nest Circle, Decatur; probation violation.
• Jalik Raquan Moore, 25, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; reckless conduct.
• John Monroe Sanders, 54, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford; loitering and prowling, probation violation.
• Samuel Sanders, 38, Lexington Avenue, Harvey, Ill.; interference with custody.
• Kevin Kareem Simmons, 41, Whiting Drive, Albany; failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Solomon, 39, Shadowbrook Drive, Loganville; probation violation.
• Heather Leigh Strawn, 32, Christian Woods Lane, Conyers; simple battery.
• Megan Ari Tolbert, 32, Post Village Drive, Smyrna; failure to appear.
• Jeremy Alexander Travis, 36, Dover Ridge Road, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child - two counts, probation violation.
• Troy Cleon Turner, 60, homeless; probation violation, possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph Wayne Vanblarcom, 36, Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica; probation violation.
• Aaron Joshua Wilcox, 29, Collins Street, Covington; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jonathan Christopher Adkins, 38, Regency Place, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Thomas Lee Barnes, 38, Gene Gone Road, Butler; criminal damage to property, theft by taking.
• Jaylen Deshawn Brown, 17, Foxglove Drive, Covington; carrying weapon in school safety zone/school functions as non-license holder.
• Dontavious Deon Bunkley, 35, Sussex Drive, Jonesboro; giving false name/address or birthdate.
• Jeffery Rodrigues Burton, 34, Patrick Avenue, Hephzibah; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Leanter Nacole Carter, 40, Regency Place, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Gerardo Benjamin Castro, 25, Park Lane, Marietta; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Nicole Clark, 17, Helen Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jerry Anthony Duncan, 64, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; failure to appear/running at large.
• Terry Joe Ellis, 55, Hidden Valley, Lawrenceville; child molestation - two counts.
• Dominique Markita Epstein, 35, Ga. Highway 142, Newborn; DUI - alcohol.
• Scotty Eugene Evans, 20, Washington Street, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, no seat belts, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• Jodi Lynn Ewing, 33, Christian Woods, Conyers; false statements or writings.
• Carlos Garcia-Rameriez, 23, Ridge Court, Conyers; driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance, suspended/revoked or cancelled registration.
• Evans Hilaire, 34, Kirkland Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Michael Scott Holcombe, 35, Newton Ridge Drive, Covington; theft by deception.
• Destiny Lashawn Lowe, 25, Silhouette Lane, Mableton; failure to appear.
• Melissa Diane Mathis, 47, Clay Court, Conyers; theft by shoplifting.
• Madison Taylor McCurdy, 23, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, DUI - drugs.
• Arbie Arjarvis McKibben, 37, Sims Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - two counts, speeding.
• Enrique Merino-Perez, 18, Dearing Street, Covington; driving without a valid license, stop signs and yield signs.
• Robert Glenn Myers, 34, Lakefront Drive, Covington; DUI, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, improper lane usage.
• Judith Jean Pierre, 53, Emory Street, Covington; duty to report accident, no proof of insurance.
• Tevon Ransford Plunkett, 35, Bufferhead Court, Stockbridge; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Alisha Kaye Porter, 47, Crawfordville Road, Union Point; theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Bernice Reid, 63, Social Circle Road, Social Circle; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jamiee Marie Sartor, 27, Countryside Lane, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Noral Jamal Sealey, 28, Brookfield Drive, Conyers; driver to use due care/proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Haneef Edward Shabazz, 38, Monticello Street, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Blake steven Shope, 25, Weaver Jones Road, Rutledge; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Sierra Chantele Stokeling, 28, Dinah Pace Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Montrell Treyon Thompson, 18, Greywolf Lane, Covington; driving without a valid license, no seat belts.
• Gregory Darnell Thurman, 54, Cenie Road, Flovilla; failure to appear.
• Earnestine Walton Vann-Henderson, 50, Cowan Road, Covington; battery.
• Enllor Rafael Vargas, 41, Old Covington Highway, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Martha Ann Young, 32, Neal Street, Atlanta; failure to appear.
