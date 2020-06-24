The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Benjamin Anthony Blake, 37, Grand Egleston Pass, Conyers, arson - second degree, burglary - second degree - F.
• Jacorrius Armon Crum, 21, Parkwood Drive, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Joel Thomas Hughes, 55, Broach Road, Monroe, probation violation.
• Chevaughn Dayntae Marshall, 26, Timberlake Terrace, Covington, possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jerry Lee Mitchell, 34, homeless, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
• Dorian Lavale Moragne, 27, Kirkland Road, Covington, aggravated battery, battery.
• Jessie James Plunkett, 29, Rocky Point Road, Covington, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, improper lane usage, possession of methamphetamine, speeding (super speeder - 110 mph in 55 zone).
• Morris Alonzo Thrasher, 37, Whitehead Drive, Covington, battery - FV, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Jean Raymond Aspilaire, 34, Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington, simple battery - FV.
• Jacquelyn Michelle Lewis, 34, Highgate Trail, Covington, battery - FV, M; cruelty to children - third degree, four counts.
• Torric Ronterrious Smith, 25, West Chase Street, Atlanta, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Marie Lambert Upton, 43, Ga. Highway 212, Covington, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
