The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Cory Michael Autry, 31, Willow Wind Court, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Georgia Ann Avery, 54, Ivey Street, Covington; contempt of Superior Court
• Billy Darrell Bailey, 67, Eagle Ridge Court, Canton; battery.
• Candice La Andra Barnes, 40, Collier Street, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tyrez Riquan Bell, 22, Serena Court, Covington; aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Ledrew Bigby, 51, Stokeswood Avenue, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Jai-Lyric Quin-Yuon Celements, 20, Fairway Court, Conyers; disobeying traffic control device, display of license plates, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude, hit and run, improper lane usage, no seat belts, passing on solid yellow line, probation violation, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Cordez Antonio Cole, 30, Northlake Drive, Conyers; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Christopher Glen Dehoney, 58, Davis Street, Gainesville, probation violation.
• Jamie Lee Fletcher, 42, Homeless; probation violation.
• Seth Paul Gibby, 24, Lakeview Drive, Covington; aggravated assault.
• Harvey Eugene Grantham Jr., 44, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Sabrina Ann Harp, 27, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
• Dontavious Matthew Harris, 19, Ashford Drive, Oxford; aggravated child molestation, sodomy.
• Chad Aaron Hatley, 40, Schatu, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
• Darrell Jerome Jenkins, 57, Mote Road, Covington; burglary, theft by taking.
• Tonny Juliao, 34, Wisteria Boulevard, Covington; crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Willie Calvin Lawrence, 57, Ashbury Street, Oxford; failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation, theft by shoplifting.
• Christopher Tyrone Murchison, 40, North Ola Road, McDonough; probation violation.
• Able Godard Nwachukwu, 29, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; burglary, theft by taking.
• Margaret Chandler Shelton, 24, Misty Lane, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
• Mason Chandler Slaughter, 24, Helen Road, Covington; interference with government property, theft by taking.
• Macy Lashawn Terry, 27, Hendrick Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Brandon Alexander Womack, 41, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; probation violation.
• Fewentez Nadarious Boswell, 27, Fourth Avenue, Covington; simple battery.
• Robert Quantrell Broughton, 35, Plum Orchard Road, Covington; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, improper lane usage, open container.
• Wesley Parker Daniel, 20, Pinewood Drive, Covington; furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age, public drunkenness.
• Gary Craig Davenport, 51, Spillers Drive, Covington; public drunkenness.
• Sanchezz Lamar Graham, 32, Alcovy Road, Covington; reckless conduct.
• Alyce Nicole Heath, 46, Wall Street, Monroe; battery.
• Caleb Chase Humphrey, 23, Jefferson Drive, Monroe; public drunkenness.
• Jacques Rochelle Moorer, 48, Spillers Drive, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Joe Navarro, 18, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; criminal trespass, reckless conduct.
• Adrienne Marcella Pittman, 37, Tower Road, Social Circle; DUI - alcohol.
• Joshua Brandon Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Lashandra Renunn Thomas, 35, Oak Hill Road, Covington; harassing phone calls.
• Shane Douglas Wilson, 21, Ga. Highway 81, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
