The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Rommie Marcel Belcher, 30, Perry Circle, Oxford; battery - FV, M.
• Robert Delano Bias, 58, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; possession of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; probation violation, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Marcarius Deon Brannon, 23, Beaverdam Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Ricardo Demon Dyer, 39, Oak Hill Road, Covington; sale of cocaine, probation violation.
• Willie Clarence Dyer, Oak Hill Road, Covington; contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - M, sale of cocaine.
• Johnny Bernard Gibson, 40, Champion Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Quantarius Lemarco Howard, 26, Gallitin Drive, Covington; burglary.
• Deshaun Gregory Kizer, 30, Avery Street, Covington; aggravated stalking - F.
• James Arnold Lester, 54, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Latanjaa Nichelle Mitchell, 48, Lawn Way, Covington; battery - FV, M.
• Elani Mossor, 41, Jreu Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, Fla.; violation of family violence order.
• Lisa Belinda Pate, 63, Brandy Shoals Drive, Conyers; battery - FV, M.
• Christian Darrell Pope, 34, Raintree Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Terry Charles Ray, 39, Lake Forest Drive, Jackson; probation violation.
• Devonte Dawayne Russell, 28, Gordon Street, Brunswick; battery - FV, M; probation violation.
• Raymond Joseph Santos, 42, Ivey Street, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime, possession of methamphetamine.
• Rebecca Lee Sellers, 48, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Timothy West Seymore, 67, Wheeler Correctional Facility, probation violation.
• Paul Dewitt Stewart, 53, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; possession of methamphetamine.
• Hiram Carey Stone, 43, White Birch Drive, Covington; battery - FV, M; criminal trespass.
• Jarid Timothy Swart, 34, Church Street, Covington; burglary - F.
• Rayquan Shanell Bragg, 24, Benedict Drive, Covington; entering auto to commit theft or felony, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking - F.
• Jermaine Quintonious Cooksey, 48, Brown Street, Covington; stalking - M.
• Alize Kia Farley, 25, Houston Lake Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by DUI, impeding traffic flow, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Steven Lester Harris, 47, Russell Braden Road, Covington; child molestation, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor - M.
• Cellosa Phillips Hicks, 47, Glen Echo Drive, Covington; theft by conversion - F.
• Robert Scotty Michael Moore, 19, Pine Street, Porterdale; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime, terroristic threats and acts - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Steven Douglas Smith, 43, Louise Street, Covington; DUI - alcohol, hit and run, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Jacquelyn D. Stewart, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; possession of methamphetamine.
• Larry Douglas-Brandon Williams, 37, Apache Court, Locust Grove; public drunk.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
