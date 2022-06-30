The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole June 22 - June 28, 2022:
• Stanley Bernard Anderson, 52, Forest Court, Covington; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, criminal trespass.
• Keionte Marshon Beavers, 21, Durelee Lane, Douglasville; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Kajuan Keonte Cheek, 32, Sarah Lane, LaGrange; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Noah Bruce Digh, 24, Currie Street, Vidalia; criminal attempt to commit a felony, entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Montreal Devon Gray, 31, Tulip Poplar Way, Covington; simple battery against a police officer.
• David O’Neal Greene Jr., 36, West Plum Street, Porterdale; criminal damage to property, simple assault.
• Austin Joel Mackson, 26, Evans Mill Road, Lithonia; battery.
• Mark Matthew Mathis, 57, Hidden Pines Drive, Covington; aggravated assault, probation violation.
• Cory Austin Mitcham, 31, Cannon Farm Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Rodney Mickel Nicholson, 49, Davis Academy Road, Rutledge; aggravated stalking.
• Valerie Marie Perkins, 31, Clark Street, Covington; affray, robbery by sudden snatching, simple battery, theft by taking, will obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jaquante Tyshawn Shepherd, 22, Palmett Avenue, Atlanta; entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit crime, possession of tools for commissio of a crime.
• Rachel Nichole Ayers, 41, Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; battery.
• Mary Christina Brown, 35, Hillwood Avenue, Griffin; DUI - alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Sean Paul Cruz, 19, Deep Spring Way, Covington; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officers.
• Nadia Makayla Deen, 18, Bent Creek Way, Atlanta; theft by shoplifting.
• Vickie Regina Freeman, 55, Fourwood Drive, Covington; battery.
• Allen Talmadge Freeman III, 47, King Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Timothy McElvin, 24, Washington Street, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts, criminal trespass, cruelty to children.
• Michael Devin Nix, 28, Bent Pine Court, Covington; battery, probation violation.
• Parnell Devacus Palmer, 49, 14th Avenue, Melrose Park, Ill.; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance.
• Gerard Miquel Parks, 40, Clanton Terrace, Decatur; DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol less safe, open container, operation of vehicle without current plate.
• Jarell Tevin Ray, 31, Raymont Inn & Suites, Covington; simple battery.
• Zakari Thereshon Rhodes, 32, Spruce Street, Porterdale; disorderly conduct.
• Tamya Shunta Nicole Robinson, 18, Greenway Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Akiliou Derelle Smith, 34, Alanton Court, Covington; battery.
• Kelly John Thomas, 48, Jenkinsburg Road, Griffin; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Michael John Thomas, 24, Jenkingsburg Road, Griffin, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, terroristic threats and acts.
• Shaliyah Angelina Williams, 17, Dairyland Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.