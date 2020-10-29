The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Barry Bernard Brewer Jr., 22, Spring Valley Crossing, Covington; public indecency - M, simple battery.
• Christopher Lee Carte, 37, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; improper stopping on highway, parole violation, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Adrian Carter, 48, Clairmont Drive, Covington; aggravated assault - FV, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Lucas Daniel Holbrook 21, West Hightower, Conyers; criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling.
• Edwin Ralph Lederer, 42, Wellhouse Lane, Monroe; probation violation, child support default - three counts.
• Brian Preston Nichols, 34, West Wade Street, Oxford; probation violation.
• Harrison Leon Pittman, 48, Twin Mountain Lake Circle, Talking Rock; criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling.
• John Robert Poisson, 30, Pickens Road, Covington; burglary - first degree - F, driving while license suspended or revoked - M, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• April Christina Sasser, 48, Wellington Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Godfrey Malcom Simpson, 81, Club Forest Drive, Conyers; aggravated assault - FV, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime.
• Ronald Quentin Turner, 37, Hudgins Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Jhea Joan Benton, 20, Trotters Walk, Covington; violation of Family Violence order.
• Kayla Nichol Burch, 36, Olympian, Atlanta; forgery of prescriptions, obtaining or attempt to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud.
• Kimberly Renee Cobb, 48, Jackson Lake Road, McDonough; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Troy Delane Thomas, 46, Vireo Place, Covington; DUI - alcohol, too fast for conditions.
• Kanoy Byron Thorne, 18, Upper River Road, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M, two counts.
• Alexis R. Underwood, 24, McConnell Road, Cumming; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Brandon Spivey Weaver, 36, Haynes Creek Circle, Oxford; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, reckless conduct.
• Jerald Ralph Woomer, 47, Woodcrest Drive, Covington; aggravated stalking.
• Erin Elizabeth Wright, 25, Highland Boulevard, Monroe; theft by shoplifting - M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.