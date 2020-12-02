The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Leroy Lloyd Armstrong Jr., 31, Monticello Lane, Harrisburg, Pa.; criminal damage to property, simple battery - FV, terroristic threats and acts - M.
• Nicole Marissa Bell, 32, Summerbrook Drive, Atlanta; bail jumping - F, failure to appear - F.
• Delbert Kent Boyd, 37, Homeless; probation violation.
• Michell Nicole Brooks, 40, Springlake Terrace, Covington; DUI - alcohol, less safe; improper lane usage; open container; probation violation; reckless driving.
• Malik Davet Douglas, 21, East Country Woods Drive, Covington; simple assault - FV, terroristic threats - M.
• Kayla Jessica Ervin, 28, Homeless; theft by shoplifting - F.
• Duante Lamon Fulmore, 27, Baker Carter Drive, Loganville; criminal trespass - FV, terroristic threats and acts - M.
• Philip Casey Goode Jr., 28, East Palmetto Street, Porterdale; battery - FV, probation violation.
• Brenton Dequan Jones, 25, Gould Street, Atlanta; probation violation.
• Arrief Lamont McKenzie, 50, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office; aggravated assault - FV, aggravated stalking - FV, felony murder, malice murder, possession of firearm or knife curing commission of crime (transfer from Gwinnett County).
• Latoya Damecia Moreland, 38, Travel Lodge Motel, Covington; battery - FV, cruelty to children - third degree, failure to appear.
• Jesse Logan Parr, 36, Elizabeth Street, Covington; simple assault - FV, simple battery - FV.
• Cleyder Leonel Pena, 30, Chestnut Oak, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Chantise Thelsha Rodriguez, 27, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; criminal trespass.
• Akeiba Marchete Shy, 38, Reynolds Street, Covington; cruelty to children - third degree, simple battery - FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Zakee Dee Stewart, 37, Bypass Road, Covington; simple battery - FV, terroristic threats and acts - M.
• Maaliyah Meshu Bazne, 20, Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Amatrain Fernando Brown, 44, Broken Branch Court, Covington; DUI - alcohol less safe.
• Joe Kenneth Cartledge III, 37, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; criminal trespass - FV.
• Gregory Griffith, 52, Arcadia Drive, Monroe; aggravated assault.
• Victoria Michelle Jones, 34, Chimney Court, Covington; battery - FV, M, cruelty to children - first degree.
• Eugene Talmadge Nasworthy Jr., 47, Varner Street, Covington; possession or control of any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct - F, five counts.
• Brea Ann Diana Worth, 37, Dearing Court, Covington; battery - FV, M, cruelty to children - third degree.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.