The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole June 1 to June 7:
• Brandy Lynn AlexanderJune 1 to June 7, 49, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Charles Jeffery Bailey, 38, Quails Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Travaris Lamonte Baker, 36, Chaney Drive, Covington; battery, criminal trespass.
• Alan Maurice Booker, 46, Coldwater Canyon, Tucker; failure to appear.
• Kendrick Cortez Brinson, 32, Lazy Hollow Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Kieontae Kesean Carter, 17, River North Court, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement - two counts.
• Edward Harwell Crawford, 63, Indian Creek Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Gary Steven Daniels, 37, Hamlet Walk, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Sherome Darty, 45, Green Acres Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Alton Perry Decquir III, 20, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; driving without a valid license, failure to signal.
• Levi Micah Eidson, 34, Avery Drive, Covington; aggravated child molestation, child molestation, rape.
• Quinton Lamar England, 38, Rolling Ridge Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Johnny Dwayne Farley, 62, Green Acres Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Ebony Helen Felix, 30, Longcreek Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license, speeding.
• Roderick Dewaiyne Gainey, 34, Lakeside Circle, Covington; theft by deception.
• Katorey Nakia Giles, 27, Chandler Trace, Covington; simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, burglary, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, probation violation.
• James Fredrick Grotheer, 42, Nease Road, Gayton; failure to appear.
• Derio Antwoine Harding, 40, Villa Rosa Lane, Douglasville; probation violation.
• Deahon Deason Henry, 46, Diane Trail, Covington; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
• Trayvon Eric Hollinger, 21, Gresham Road, Decatur; failure to appear.
• Takelah Monee Hughes, 23, Summerwalk Drive, Covington; simple batter, simple battery against police officer, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• James Edward Jenkins, 54, Wuthering Way, Norcross; DUI - marijuana, improper lane usage.
• Terry Michael Johnson, 44, Whiteburch Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Deja Yvette Kelley, 26, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington; probation violation.
• John Christopher Lancaster I, 55, Flat Shoals Road, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jacquelyn Marie Lau, 59, Turner Lake Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Anthony McRae Lester, 53, Green Valley Drive, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Kareem Armani Lewis, 24, Westchester Parkway, Conyers; probation violation.
• Scott Edward Lowes Jr., 33, Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington; failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• L’Fredrick Roosevelt Miller, 33, Station Club Drive, Marietta; probation violation.
• Markus Kershaune Reid, 52, Mote road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Jeremy Alston Smarr, 29, York Place, Decatur; probation violation.
• Kendall Scott Smith, 21, Colley Street, Grantville; theft by deception, theft by taking.
• Hayly Marie Spence, 18, Rocky Plains Road, Covington; flash incarceration order.
• Austin James Teague, 21, Macadamia Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Zantavious Keisean Timmons, 31, Summit Heights Drive, Snellville; probation violation.
• Alain Toussaint, 35, Prince Edward Way, Covington; simple assault.
• Alex Roderick Tuggle, 55, Sanford Street, Covington; probation violation.
• David Reyes Alcantara III, 22, Fleeta Drive, Covington; loitering or prowling, theft by taking.
• Jasmine Jaylea Bell, 24, Nixon Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, suspended/revoked/cancelled registration.
• Theresa Marie Bollinger, 55, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• David Keith Brooks, 52, Highway 213, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• James Cardale Brown, 35, College Walk Apartments, Oxford; simple battery.
• Wayne Andre Davis-Bell, 28, Fairing Village Drive, Stonecrest; probation violation.
• Ismael Valerio Dominguez, 19, Edinburg Drive, Tucker; driving without valid license, speeding.
• Lawanda Nicole Floyd, 33, Factory Street, Evergreen, Ala.; failure to appear.
• Kyilann Quinterius Frierson, 21, Oak Meadows Place, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Michael Garner, 49, Skyland Cove Lane, Snellville; probation violation.
• David Dillon Hamilton, 29, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; simple battery, theft by shoplifting.
• Kameron Isaiah Harris, 21, Dove Point, Covington; battery.
• Darius Jerod Johnson, 28, Lamb Avenue, Union Point; harassing phone calls.
• Seonna Rose Lewis, 26, Tree Mountain Parkway, Stone Mountain; theft by shoplifting.
• Luis Maradiga, 36, Henderson Drive, Covington; driving without valid license, DUI - less safe, following too closely.
• Kenneth Shaquille Milbourne, 34, Clay Court, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts.
• Maxwell Antonio Moore, 23, Westview Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled/revoked registration, no brake lights, no proof of insurance.
• Keith Allan Phillips, 54, Bar Bridge Road, Shady Dale; loitering or prowling, theft by taking.
• Willie Rogers Pitts, 68, Jackson Highway, Covington; littering, loitering or prowling, public drunkenness.
• Ella Jean Saye, 57, Frost Road, Monroe; DUI - less safe, public drunkenness.
• Darricus Terrell Turner, 39, Big Valley Road, Stone Mountain; abandonment of dependent child - two counts, criminal damage to property, violation of family violence order.
• Andre Lemone Williams, 32, Artie Court, Oxford; failure to appear, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jerica Danyale Wyatt, 23, Huntcliff Place, Covington; alteration of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled/revoked registration.
