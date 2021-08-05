The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Adam Marc-Anthony Briggs, 22, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Bobbie Jean Brock, 51, Old Oxford Road, Covington; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Frederick Julius Brown, 37, Ridenour Parkway, Kennesaw; criminal trespass.
• Stephanie Epps Bush, 46, Knight Street, Monroe; battery, failure to appear.
• Varion Nicholas Carter, 44, Spring Mill Cove, Conyers; failure to appear.
• Anthony Medgargrant Copeland, 35, Hazelbrand Road, Covington; criminal trespass, giving false name or address to law enforcement.
• Alecia Charlette Cost, 37, Long Street, Oxford; criminal trespass.
• Tony Keith Dalton, 57, Pool Road, Greensboro; failure to appear, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Christopher James Few, 28, Peachtree Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Anthony Morris George, 55, homeless; aggravated stalking.
• Mary Louise Gonyou, 39, Blue Heron Drive, Monticello, probation violation.
• Matthew Steven Grimes, 25, Georgia Road, Covington; possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Derrick Anders Horton, 40, Ivy Glenn Road, Decatur; probation violation.
• Jeremy Quintrail Howard, 26, Oxford Road, Oxford; aggravated assault, cruelty to children, interference with government property, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Donterrius Antjuan Hurst, 38, Oakbrook Lane, Covington; battery, failure to appear, probation violation, theft by taking.
• Darrickreco Mantillo Laws, 44, River Crest Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Brandon Hoke Lowery, 31, Voylestown Road, Morganton; theft by shoplifting.
• Jacquelyn Elaine Mann, 28, North Cherokee Road, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Randy Love McClendon, 41, Emory Way, Oxford; aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit crime, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, terroristic threats or acts.
• Tamia Denea Miller, 24, City Pond Road, Oxford; aggravated stalking, harassing phone calls.
• Justin Matthew Moore, 39, Pin Oak Drive, Bethlehem; probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Norwood, 61, Robinson Street, Covington; battery, probation violation.
• Calvin Pitts, 75, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; failure to appear.
• Jamahl Raell Savage, 49, Sierra Heights Drive, Jonesboro; probation violation.
• Jason Keith Slaton, 37, Porter Street, Newborn, probation violation.
• Patricia Marylin Smith, 55, Washington Street, Covington; probation violation.
• Hannah Nicole Sullens, 20, Pond Lane, Social Circle; failure to appear.
• Christopher Paul Summers, 31, Piper Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, loitering or prowling, giving false information to law enforcement, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a. Schedule IV controlled substance, probation violation, possession with intent, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jada Ashley Taylor, 25, Briar Patch Road, Covington; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, speeding.
• Mourice Leon Wiggins, 32, Leafstone, Covington; failure to appear.
• Debra Kay Willis, 49, Longcreek Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Matthew Neal Womack, 41, Pebble Point Drive, Loganville; drug court incarceration order.
• Shenika Lashon Allen, 44, Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington; theft by shoplifting.
• Karl Amrein, 19, Woodlawn Drive, Monroe; driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, hit and run, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Twanna D. Davenport, 51, Laurel Street, Porterdale; probation violation.
• Shaun Demetrius Davis, 52, Bowen Circle, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Dyanne Olivia Dowdy, 25, Mountain Lane, Covington; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Justin Scott Ellis, 18, Warsham Street, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery, interference with government property.
• Christopher Lance Fowler Jr., Blackwell Road, Monticello; failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Gaither, 30, Greenway Lane, Covington; cruelty to children - three counts, simple battery.
• Cleveland Tyree Goolsby, 21, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; theft by shoplifting.
• Cierra Hope House, 30, Cronan Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Cameron Ammar Hudson-Scott, 23, Bruce Lane, Covington; battery.
• Habibu Jalloh, 39, Eastwick Circle, Decatur; following too closely, homicide by vehicle second degree, improper lane usage.
• Brian Tariq Johnson, 42, Tempie Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Victor Arthur Lawrence, 45, Cinnamon Fern Circle, Covington; simple battery.
• Christina Grace Scott, 37, Kirkland Road, Covington; cruelty to children - two counts, terroristic threats and acts.
• Donovan Jamar Singleton, 28, Scott Drive, Vidalia; failure to appear.
• Lindiana Kahdijah Thomas, 25, Winchester Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Wendy Christina Thomas, 36, Trelawney Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Samual Robert Tipton, 47, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; failure to appear.
• Randy Lyne Venable, 34, Mount Zion Road, Oxford; probation violation.
• Wendy Renee Whyte, 55, Trelawney Lane, Covington; simple battery.
• Bryant Lamont Wilson, 25, Ethan Way, Hephzibah; failure to appear.
• Johnny Deshawn Young, 17, Hudson Street, Covington; driving without a valid license.
