The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Steven Robert Dabney, 25, E. Baxter Street, probation violation.
♦ Lauren Elise Eatherly, 36, Stephanie Lane, probation violation.
♦ Christopher Maurice Franklin, 32, Salem Drive, criminal trespass — FV.
♦ Randarious La’mario Freeman, 29, Hendrix Circle, aggravated assault — FV, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Christopher Ottis Gay, 35, Swainsboro, probation violation.
♦ Kendrick DaShawn Lindsey, 18, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ Aakuyah Chanel Lucas, 24, Stockbridge, probation violation.
♦ Shanna Denise Mikell, 21, Aiken, S.C., fleeing or attempting to elude police, no seat belts, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, reckless driving.
♦ Zachary Robert Parker, 17, Deep Step Road, disorderly conduct public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Kamar Shaquille Robinson, 24, Spillers Drive, probation violation.
♦ Adrian Cadell Scranton, 21, N. Augusta, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane usage, no seat belts, passing on solid yellow line, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, reckless driving, speeding — 10-14 over, stop signs and yield signs, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway, vehicle turning left, vehicle to drive on right side or roadway.
♦ Micah Jerome Sears, 17, Carrington Circle, entering auto — F, loitering or prowling (2), criminal attempt to enter auto.
♦ Christine Mae Sembach, 21, Aikens, S.C. no seat belts, tampering with evidence — F.
♦ Rondrikus Quentarus Starks, 30, Monroe, interference with government property — F, theft by shoplifting — F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Robbin Micheale Taylor, 54, 5th Avenue, aggravated assault — FV.
♦ Cedrick Deon Williams, 30, Social Circle, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
♦ Brent Edward Wilson, 31, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Charles Clint Castleberry, 62, Todd Drive, battery — FV.
♦ Tevin Jacobie Wiggins, 22, Fayetteville, reckless conduct, simple battery — FV.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
