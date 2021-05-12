The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
• Alexis Edgardo Aguilar-Guzman, 24, Turner Lake Road, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ladarious Quintrell Boswell, 28, Puckett Street, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Eric Robert Bowens Jr., 29, Joe Lane, Savannah; probation violation.
• Jai-Lyric Quin-Yvon Clements, 19, Green Acres Court, Covington; failure to appear.
• Tyler Jordan Copeland, 20, Ann Court, Covington; probation violation.
• April Mary Davis, 44, Moon Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Lisa Michelle Davis, 50, Covington Bypass, Covington; probation violation, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Ousmane Dogo, 25, Shiver Boulevard, Covington; probation violation.
• Ariana Alejanra.Fernandez-Zarate, 26, Dunning Keep, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Pascal Jerlon Gaither, 31, Green Street, Monroe; probation violation.
• Isaiah McKester Gilbert, 20, Mincy Way, Covington; aggravated assault - three counts; criminal damage to property; possession of firearm or knife during commission or of attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Jose Manuel Alverio Gonzalez, 38, South Hicks Circle, Conyers; Superior Court arrest order.
• Marquavion Antonius Grier, 39, Bent Pine Court, Covington; failure to appear - M.
• Andrew Allen Hendry, 24, Ammor Road, Conyers; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Syreeta Monique Hicks, 40, Beulah Way, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M; failure to appear; false statements or writings; forgery.
• Tony Morgan Hunt, 58, Morning Dew, Conyers; failure to appear; probation violation.
• Sylvester Kanard Johnson, 31, Covington; probation violation.
• Byron Christopher Jordan, 47, Forsyth; criminal trespass; public indecency.
• Genevieve Samantha Joseph, 31, King Street, Monroe; disobeying traffic control device; driving while license suspended or revoked; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Melissa Alana Joseph, 30, Peoples Street, Covington; battery on peace officer; driving while license suspended or remoked; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence; probation violation.
• Jeremy Lee Knittel, 39, Granite Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Nathaniel Lankford, 55, Christian Circle, Covington; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; driving without a valid license; DUI - alcohol; improper lane usage; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; reckless driving; speeding.
• William Seth Lansburg, 32, Millers Lane, Covington; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Damion Patrick Lofton, 21, Walnut Ridge Court, Covington; probation violation.
• Fabian Lopez-Cazares, 26, Conyers; aggravated stalking, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Paul Parker, 55, High Point Forest Drive, Covington; financial transaction card fraud.
• Sandra Vinta Lalshay Parker, 25, Homeless; probation violation.
• David Howard Pitts, 57, Fulton Street, Newborn; failure to appear.
• Andrew Jay Prince, 44, Ga. Highway 20, Covington; driving without a valid license; failure to appear; open container violation; operation of vehicle without current plate; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; probation violation; speeding in school zone.
• Cory Matthew Profitt, 29, Snellville; forgery.
• Obrian Keith Robinson, 39, Reserve Drive, Brookhaven; failure to appear.
• Casey Rhodes Sealy, 31, Grady Lemonds Road, Social Circle; probation violation.
• Leslie Marlyn Simpson, 31, West Street, Covington; terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Brittney Lashell Taylor, 31, Covington; financial transaction card fraud; forgery of a financial transaction card.
• Travis Dylan Taylor, 31, Abbot Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Jakari J. Watson, 31, Covington; aggravated assault.
• William Harry Weaver, 70, Austin Terrace, Porterdale; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; reckless conduct.
• Thomas Franklin White, 49, Long Creek Drive, Covington; child support default, criminal trespass; forgery, probation violation.
• Tammy Renae Wilson, 52, Beechland Place, Dalton; probation violation.
• Edene Abate Beshah, 36, Watson Bridge Drive, Stone Mountain; theft by conversion - F.
• Jessica Michelle Brinkley, 36, VFW Drive, Watkinsville; theft by shoplifting - M.
• Bradley Joseph Donaldson, 19, Helen Road, Covington; reckless driving.
• Branden Joshua Donaldson, 19, Helen Road, Covington; reckless driving.
• D’Erica Dayshawn Farley, 21, Creek Bottom Drive, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Kenneth Lester Fullerton, 55, Knight Circle, Covington; DUI - alcohol; improper lane usage.
• Jelisa Carlotta Greene, 29, Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford; DUI - alcohol; open container violation.
• Richard Timothy Hall, 59, Jersey Covington Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Adamah Helbert Jalieba, 38, Tumblerock Court, Loganville; disorderly conduct; DUI - alcohol; open container.
• Kasandra Celeste Lewis, 34, Ridge Pointe Drive, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Johnny James Lummus Jr., 42, Stephenson Road, Covington; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; theft by deception - M.
• Shalayla Letear Peeples, 20, Green Street, Conyers; aggravated assault; hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.
• Andrew Lane Phillips, 20, Helen Road, Covington; reckless driving.
• James Ashley Smith, 42, County Line Road, Covington; simple assault.
• Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, Bennett Road, Covington; criminal trespass, open container violation, public drunk.
• Joshua Isaiah Williams, 18, Willshire Walk, Covington; theft by deception - M; theft by taking - M.
• Leon Desmond Wright, 31, Railside Drive, Covington; theft by taking - F.
• Timothy Beshay Wynn, 37, Nixon Circle, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked; terroristic threat and acts.
• Kennie Dwayne Young, 38, Dairyland Drive, Covington; terroristic threats and acts.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
