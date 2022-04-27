The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole:
• Nathaniel Bogan, 37, North Main Street, Evergree, Ala.; failure to appear.
• Darold Lanier Brown, 56, West Street, Covington; battery.
• Leo Sandreko Burroughs, 41, Skinner Mill Road, Augusta; aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts.
• travis Reuban Dorsey, 44, Flat Rock Road, Oxford; criminal damager to property - two counts.
• Jason Lee Driver, 42, Salem Road, Covington; probation violation.
• Travis Clinton Elder, 31, Hugh Lewis Road, Brockston; probation violation.
• Kenyon Semaj Etienne, 42, Robin Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Naviea Janae Gorman, 18, Meadow Drive, Geneseo, N.Y.; theft by receiving stolen property - auto.
• Terrance Lenard Green Jr., 30, South Greenfield Circle, Covington; failure to appear.
• Ferlando R’Ashad Harris, 32, Whitehead Drive, Covington, probation violation.
• Joseph Ricardo Hodge, 34, Riverstone Drive, Covington; failure to appear.
• Billy Dee Holmes, 40, Chupp Way Circle, Stone Mountain; failure to appear.
• Shannon Renee Horne, 40, Spring Road, Covington; public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Justin Lee James, 39, Armstrong Street, Gadsden, Ala.; aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Barry Wayne Johnson, 38, White Birch Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Charisma Tijuan Johnson, 42, Parkview Trail, Lithonia; penalty for failure to appear.
• Rayvon Nyyeem Johnson, 32, Allen Drive, Covington; criminal trespass, parole violation.
• Billy Ray Kell, 27, Blue Herron Drive, Monticello; probation violation.
• David Isaac Knight, 29, Stone Street, Covington; aggravated stalking, criminal trespass.
• Tyree Kwinshun Lilly, 23, Coventry Drive, Augusta; child molestation, theft of lost or mislaid property.
• William Scott Mitchell, 46, Laurie Lane, Covington; probation violation.
• Harlan Sherard Parks, 42, Country Club Drive, Conyers; probation violation.
• Roger Demetrius Riggins, 43, Green Leaf Circle, Covington; probation violation.
• Keith Joseph Riley, 32, Valerie Bluff, Decatur; aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children - two counts, driving without a license/no license on file, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, theft by taking - auto, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Aaliyah Lashe Roach, 27, Holy Hill Drive, Covington; probation violation.
• Anissa Jashayla Scott, 25, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; no seat belts, probation violation.
• Joshua James Sumeriski, 18, Meadow Drive, Geneseo, N.Y.; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Macy Lashawn Terry, 28, Hendrick Street, Covington; battery, cruelty to children - four counts.
• Grover Richard Thomas Jr., 17, Dial Mill Road, Oxford; theft by taking.
• Haley Lynn Timms, 29, Rogers Street, Anderson, S.C.; theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Justin Lance Toath, 27, Ga. Highway 162, Covington; failure to appear - two counts, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Eric Willis, 52, North Avenue, Athens; theft by shoplifting.
• Amberly Sharie Woellert, 44, Calhoun Avenue, Rome; probation violation.
• Timarcus Renard Aiken, 30, Roberts Lane, Covington; disobeying traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jason Gracian Alvarez, 21, Livingston Lane, Covington; driving without a license/no license on file.
• Jamariyae Leantae Glover, 29, Wateford Road, Covington; abandonment of dependent child - two counts.
• Hilda Gutierrez, 35, Overland Trail, Ellenwood; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Rasheen Lamar Hunley, 47, Sterling Lakes Court, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Rolland Hines Jackson, 59, White Birch, Covington; criminal trespass.
• Ethan Gregory Lindsey, 25, Dukes Road, Mansfield; battery, criminal damage to property.
• Cesar Luna-Tinajero, 43, Sara Drive, Covington; driving without a valid license.
• Isaiah Devin Martinez, 18, Lilac Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Pedro Francisco Montenegro, 28, Nevis Way, McDonough; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
• Alyssa Michelle Norton, 22, Oak Hill Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding.
• Bianca Shunice Reed, 28, Village Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol.
• Dalton Leigh Reid, 19, Concord Road, Shady Dale; failure to appear.
• Stephanie Ann Royster, 47, Walker Drive, Monroe; theft by taking.
• Jamarcus Dontaze Sims, 30, Central Avenue, Covingotn; DUI - less safe, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Shameka Nicole Smith, 43, West Street, Covington; aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children - two counts.
• Kortavious Zhamarrae Thomas, 24, Colser Drive, Covington; fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Arlie Watkins, 51, Rockaway Drive, Union City; driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts for 7 and under, no seat belts for 8 to 17.
• Johnny Cornielius Woods, 43, Mary Jane Lane, Covington; standards for brake lights and signal devices, driving without a valid license.
