The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
♦ Tomas Antonio Apodaca, 47, Freeman Drive, Covington; terrorstic threats — FV.
♦ Cynthia Ann Bell, 37, Liberty Church Road, Monticello; probation violation.
♦ Ralph Scott Bell, 48, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; probation violation.
♦ Gregory Daniel Burrell, 43, Hartsook Drive, Covington; probation violation.
♦ Samuel Lee Bush, 49, Freeman Point, Covington; simple battery — FV, terroristic threats and acts — felony.
♦ Andrew E. Campbell, 52, Arlington, Covington; battery — FV, M; criminal trespass — FV.
♦ Michael Anthony Fuoco, 35, Lazy Hollow Lane, Covington; simple battery.
♦ Hugh Stanton Hawkins, 65, homeless; failure to appear, forgery — third degree, two counts; forgery — fourth degree, one count; Identity fraud — two counts; manufacture, sale, distribution, etc. of false identification document.
♦ Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 26, Puckett Street, Covington; probation violation.
♦ Thomas Blake Henson, 35, Steele Road, Covington; probation violation.
♦ Stantavious Morrenta Hillman, 23, Heritage Way, Covington; entering autor with intent to commit theft or felony — four counts; failure to stop at stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude- felony; loitering or prowling — four counts; no tag lights.
♦ Dustin Kane James, 25, Carlton Trail, Covington; criminal damage to property — second degree.
♦ Rosalyn{span class=”Apple-converted-space”}♦ Michelle Jenkins, 54, Harvelle Road, Covington; no seat belts, probation violation.
♦ Tony Lee Johnson Jr., 33, Magnolia Ridge, Monroe; order for incarceration for drug court,, probation violation.
♦ Herbert Calvin Moore Jr., 34, Ella Lane, Wando, S.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked — M, DUI less safe, homicide by vehicle in first degree, improper lane usage, reckless driving.
♦ Ahkeem Myke Payne, 24, Creekview Boulevard, Covington; probation violation.
♦ George Henry Roe Jr., 65, Briscoe Street, Covington; crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; possession and use of drug-related objects; probation violation.
♦ Gino Theodore Shepherd, 44, Bent Pine Court, Covington; probation violation.
♦ Kyle Scott Stiles, 28, Grandview Road, Mansfield; probation violation.
♦ Oran James Walker, 41, Salem Road, Covington; battery — FV, M.
♦ Kirk Glendell Waters, 38, Chandler Fields Drive, Covington; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first-offender.
♦ OBryan Jatae Williams, 30, Hurricane Dreek Road, Burley, Ala.; probation violation.
♦ Kevin Jasper Windsor, 36, Richard Road, Conyers; battery — FV, M.
♦ Christopher Lee Armstrong, 37, Chandler Fields Drive, Covington; probation violation.
♦ Jeremy Lee Bales, 32, Almond Road, Covington; battery — FV, M, cruelty to children — third degree.
♦ Akya Da’Sha Davis, 21, Puckett Street, Covington; theft by receiving stolen property — M.
♦ Nicholas Jebarie Escoffrey, 21, Clearview Drive, Covington; theft by taking — F.
♦ Kaylyn Nicole Gunby, 24, Amber Stapp Studdard, Social Circle; probation violation.
♦ Reggie Renold James, 41, Woodcrest Drive, Covington; simple battery — FV.
♦ Krystal Chanta Lamb, 32, Fairway Trail, Covington; battery — FV, M; cruelty to children — first degree.
♦ Bryce Owen Michaels, 21, Mountain Lane, Covington; battery.
♦ Markel Tyrese Porter, 20, Susans Way, Snellville; obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
♦ Chelsea Nicole Smith, 23, Halehaven Drive, Douglasville; battery — FV, M.
♦ Alexiyon Reshaud Stewart, 26, Harkness Street, Jackson; battery.
♦ David Bryant Walker, 33, Piper Road, Covington; probation violation.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
