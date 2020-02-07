The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Carlton Lewis Alexander Sr., 51, Ridge Pointe Drive, probation violation.
• Sequirtta Kierra Anderson, 27, Social Circle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Ashley Nicole Armistead, 29, Conyers, probation violation.
• Deontre Montez Cameron, 27, Camerons Terrace, probation violation.
• Roshonda L. Colbert, 37, Conyers, influencing witness - 2.
• Kevin Chad Phillip Cope, 30, Aikens Way, probation violation.
• Eric Malcome Corley, 34, Kinnett Road, probation violation.
• Jermaine Lashawn Dillard, 26, Barnesville, probation violation.
• Robert Anthony Fagan, 44, South Links Drive, cruelty to children - 1st degree, influencing witness.
• Beason Randell Franklin, 31, Bostwick, probation violation.
• Troy Delyn Gray, 58, Columbus, probation violation.
• Gregory Blake Hawkins, 31, Conley Ditch Road, probation violation.
• Christina McGiboney Hunt, 53, Gum Creek Road, Oxford, probation violation.
• Joel Adam Johnson, 39, White Burch, probation violation.
• Robin Louise Jones, 57, Brookhaven, probation violation.
• Jordan Tyler Leary, 21, Winnstand Place, aggravated assault - 2, armed robbery - 2, kidnapping - 2, pointing or aiming a gun at another - 2.
• Filiberto Lopez Lopez, 36, Access Road, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, driving to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone.
• Richard Travis Lott, 45, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
• Anthony Q. Manzella, 51, Marietta, drugs not in original container, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 26, Crowell Road, Porterdale, battery - FV.
• Tyler Jackson Miller, 24, Willow Shoals Drive, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation.
• Shanika Nicole Robinson, 40, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling, possession or use of drug-related objects.
• David Matthew Rodman, 30, Willow Shoals Drive, probation violation.
• Traci Michelle Rutherford, 30, Ray Road, battery, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Stephanie Jean Salayko, Bluebird Road, Conyers, probation violation.
• Melanie Cheryl Skelton, 45, Eastman, probation violation.
• Laviathan Deigo Smith, 27, Conyers, probation violation.
• Ronald Lee Smith, 34, Valley Road, probation violation.
• Stacey Jean Solomon, 34, Statham, probation violation.
• Demetrius Jabari Sutton, 29, Conyers, probation violation.
• Khalil Rashad Wilkins, 26, Water Brook Drive, Oxford, probation violation.
• Tyqursha M. Anderson, 23, Social Circle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Alyahna Emanie Austin, 20, Newark, N.J., disorderly or disruptive conduct at funeral or memorial service.
• Filip David Bakst, 46, Smyrna, probation violation.
• Shakendra Latriece Benton, 32, Mote Road, terroristic threats and acts.
• William Benton, 56, Emory Street, brake lights and turn signals required, driving without valid license.
• Craig Antonio Best, 40, Mountainview Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 35-44 over.
• Carrie Chonda Clark, 33, Raleigh, N.C., disorderly conduct.
• Roberta Pumkin Clark, 40, Newark, N.J. disorderly or disruptive conduct at funeral or memorial service.
• Chasity Antoinette Clemons, 29, Conyers, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, deal with property, etc.
• Roshonda L. Colbet, 37, Salem Mill Court, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Tyler Jordan Copeland, 19, Ann Court, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Don Bountavee Daraphane, 33, Stone Road, Oxford, loitering or prowling.
• Donald Ray Dyson Jr., 39, Blue Grass Way, Oxford, driving while license is suspended or revoked, open container, vehicle turning left.
• Urbano Escobar, 29, Stone Mountain, driving without valid license.
• Travantae Keithnard Flewellen, 27, N. Sterling Lakes Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fraudulent drivers license or identification card; false statements in application, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Donnie Lee Benea Fulton, 21, McDonough, disorderly conduct.
• Bernadette Patrina Gates, 52, Fields Creek Way, disorderly conduct.
• Terry Len Gates, 49, Fields Creek Way, disorderly conduct.
• Jessie Lamont Glover, 46, Pineview Drive, public drunk.
• Sebrena Domitilla Gordon, 50, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Deshawn Larry Grayson, 20, Conyers, battery - FV.
• Michael Sakieyah Griffin, 25, Bramble Bush Trail, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Fidel Otero Guerrero, 45, Eatonton, driving without a valid license, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked, registration.
• Anika Jovet Harold, 32, Halley Court, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Valerie May Jackson, 35, East Orange, N.J., disorderly conduct.
• Travis Almon Lawrence, 31, Camden Place, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Marieliza Leo Reyes, 22, Cypress Drive, disorderly conduct, simple battery.
• Jose Miguel Martinez-Fuentes, 30, no address given, DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway.
• Billy John Mims, 46, Meadow View Terrace, Oxford, disorderly conduct.
• Montre Quavion Montfort, 19, Beaver Court, driving without valid license.
• Jackson Bailey Norman, 17, Jackson, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverage by person below legal age.
• Ashley Danielle Perryman, 28, Michelle Way, driving without headlights in dark, driving while license is suspended or revoked, expired driver’s license, no driver’s license on person.
• Jeffrey Clifford Prince, 31, Pembroke Place, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Robbie Darlin Reagin, 30, Helen Road, probation violation.
• Shetise Yvette Simmons, 43, Cypress Drive, disorderly conduct, simple battery.
• Shirley Keisha Spriggins, 34, Elizabeth, N.J., disorderly or disruptive conduct at funeral or memorial service.
• Mario Lee Danyale Stodghill, 44, Jonesboro, battery - FV - 2, cruelty to children - 3rd degree - 4, simple battery - FV.
• Tammy Lee Wheelis, 36, Varner Street, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony White, 61, Emory Street, public drunk.
• Annie Kirstian Whitehead, 20, Collins Street, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
• Neisha Keith Whitlow, 54, Oak View Drive, DUI - alcohol (less safe), duty upon striking unattended vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Aaron Hunter Wilder, 17. Waters Edge Lane, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Joseph Lee Williams, 32, Carr Circle, driving without valid license, open container.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
