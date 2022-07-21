The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for July 13 to July 19, 2022.
• Felicia Monique Adamson, 45, Clearview Drive, Covington; battery.
• Marilyn Faye Bruns, 74, Kinnett Road, Covington; simple assault.
• Teirra Tacore Eafford, 28, homless; probation violation.
• Johnny Jay Farino, 65, Covered Bridge Road, Covington; possession and/or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material.
• Conner Wade Hobbs, 24, Idlewood Drive, Covington; battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
• Darrell Jerome Jenkins, 57, Mote Road, Covington; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting - two counts, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Rayvon Nyyeem Johnson, 32, Allen Drive, Covington; failure to appear, parole violation.
• Sammie Wayne Johnson, 17, Arthurs Lane, Covington; simple assault.
• Brian Dana Lucas, 49, Persons Street, Monticello; probation violation.
• Freddie Lee Mason, 48, Pebble Boulevard, Covington; battery.
• William Howard McNerney III, 42, Pickens Road, Covington; probation violaiton.
• Christopher George Payton, 26, Huntcliff Place, Covington; probation violation.
• Jerome Carey Perry, 27, Bell Boulevard, LeHigh Acres, Fla.; battery, duty to report accident, terroristic threats and acts.
• Rebecca Dianne Reid, 56, Hillside Drive, Covington; battery, cruelty to children.
• Kyle Scott Stiles, 29, Grandview Road, Mansfield; theft by taking.
• Blawin Edgard Thompson, 60, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; child molestation.
• Adrian Gavril Vernon, 41, Trelawney Avenue, Covington; aggravated assault, possession of a firearme or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Summer Dyann Wages, 22, Bailey Road, Monticello; criminal trespass, simple battery.
• Ronald Dean Walker, 33, Larue Road, Covington; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property - three counts.
• Demetras Shaunti Adamson, 42, Clearview Drive, Covington; simple battery.
• Sharon Marie Cain, 51, Hampton Court, Covington; battery.
• Douglas Rex Emmons, 56, Hampton Court, Dalton; DUI - alcohol.
• Andre Orlando Garland, 59, Access Road, Covington; battery.
• Antoinette Velvet Garland, 56, Access road, Covington; battery.
• Sentario Antonio Gartrell, 34, Bentley Place Way, Covington; simple assault.
• Sedric D’Andre Graves, 26, River North Court, Covington; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless driving, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal damage to property, removal or falsification of identification number.
• Jeremiah Kenyada Grier, 28, Feldspar Road, Monticello; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple battery.
• Constance Bernice Lackey, 65, Lackey Road, Covington; battery.
• Lester Lackey Jr., 74, Lackey Road, Covington; simple assault.
• Travis Lavar Mamon, 28, Pioneer Parkway, McDonough; driving without headlights, DUI - alcohol, impeding traffic flow, improper stopping on highway, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.
• David lee Pressley, 63, Arbor Links Road, Lithonia; public drunkenness.
• Miangel Anniyah Ragin, 19, Main Street, Porterdale; battery, simple assault, disorderly conduct.
• Abraham Rodgers, 56, Club Forest Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol.
• Tangelia Le’Andrea Styles, 35, South Dinah Circle, Covington; aggravated assault, battery.
• Laura Leticia Torres, 31, Griffin Lane, Covington; failure to appear.
• Isiah Demetrius White, 23, Sterling Lane, Covington; criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Tamiah Janae Williams, 23, Bailey Road, Conyers; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Walker Dewayne Williams, 40, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford; terroristic threats and acts.
