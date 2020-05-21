The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole.
♦ Dalanna Loretta Bailey, 22, Fieldcrest Drive, aggravated assault, murder.
♦ Michael James Bean, 30, Rodgers Lane, Conyers, driving without insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, speeding.
♦ Ectaviea Semaj Tayone Bryant, 20, Pine Tree Circle, Madison, driving without a valid license — M, no tail lights, obscured tag, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, theft by receiving stolen property — F.
♦ Deanna Crooms Burrell, 39, Pine Street, Porterdale, failure to yield when entering highway, hit and run, kidnapping.
♦ Terry Don Damron, 53, South Schiller St., Little Rock, Ark., aggravated assault — FV, battery — FV.
♦ Renard Wayne Davis, 62, Silo Road, Bonham, Texas, theft by receiving property in another state — F.
♦ Alexia Kenyetta Harper, 35, Magnolia Heights Circle, cruelty to children — third degree, cruelty to children — first degree, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — M.
♦ Heather Nicole Hightower, 47, Oak Hill Circle, aggravated stalking.
♦ Tasheria Lachelle Jones, 28, Hunters Ridge Drive, Douglasville, obtaining, attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of cocaine.
♦ Destiny Tyesha King, 37, Temple Johnson Road, Loganville, battery.
♦ Solomon Emmanuel Lee, 37, Homestead Way, DUI — alcohol, less safe; following too closely; hit and run.
♦ Tyrell Khiry Lee, 30, Rock Spring Court NE, Atlanta, possession of methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; purchase, possession manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Daquonaris Mauquez Mathis, 25, Canberra Drive, Stone Mountain, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts.
♦ Ricky Mayo Spinks, 65, Cook Road, Oxford, battery — FV, M.
♦ Keion Stanley, 26, Puckett Street, disobeying a traffic control device, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — M.
♦ Tamyious Lamar Stanley, 26, Ivy Street, Porterdale, affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — F, probation violation, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — M.
♦ Michael Scott West, 42, Oak Grove Road, terroristic threats or acts — F, FV.
♦ Damarious Keyvonta Banks, 22, Morris Drive, terroristic threats and acts against law enforcement.
♦ Alex Devon Crumbley, 21, criminal trespass — FV, disorderly conduct, simple battery.
♦ Mekhi Zahmeir Fisher, 17, Pamela Drive, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property (auto).
♦ Patrick Julius Giles, 32, Carr Circle, battery — FV, M, cruelty to children — third degree.
♦ Scott Edward Lowes Jr., 31, Falcon Ridge Drive, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Kenneth Harold Tittle, 28, St. Feagin Place, Powder Springs, improper lane usage; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts.
♦ Jayson Allen Young, 37, Westview Drive SW, entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; manufacture, deliver, distribute or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; vehicle to drive on right side of road.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.